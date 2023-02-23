Bringing People Together Through Sports

CAMP HUMPHREYS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – 1st Signal Brigade (1SB) held its annual Turkey Bowl to kick off the Thanksgiving activities and celebrate the famous holiday at Balboni Field, in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022. The Turkey Bowl helps spark positive morale with competition and cooperation between the Soldiers as they play for the championship trophy and bragging rights for the rest of the year.



Representatives from 41st Signal Battalion, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and the 1SB Headquarter Company (HHC), squared off in the morning, with all Soldiers from each battalion present to watch. This event is well anticipated, with each team gathering their best players, and practicing in their off time in the weeks leading up to the game. The weather was in perfect conditions for a football game, but the atmosphere was tense as the teams got ready to play one another. However, the crowd was in a joyous mood as they were able to wear sports attire instead of their usual duty uniform, and were scheduled to be released for their upcoming 4 day weekend as soon as the game ended.



With the first game underway, the 304th battalion was able to defeat their challenger, 41st battalion, and move onto the next bracket against HHC. In that game both teams were neck and neck, but the 304th battalion managed to go up two touchdowns by the start of the last quarter. Nevertheless HHC stuck in there, and pulled themselves together for the win in the last minutes of the game, gaining the coveted trophy, and the right to talk some friendly “smack-talk” till the next Turkey Bowl.



Speaking with Pfc. Robert Morris, the wide receiver for HHC who scored multiple touchdowns, was super excited about the outcome of the event.



“The 304th battalion was the hardest competition and had the most talent, they matched well going up against us, but HHC was able to pull through in the end,” said Morris. The team element was Morris’s favorite part, working alongside his co-workers, “It was fun. I got to see a side of them that did not involve work or the uniform we have to wear every day. The competitive nature of the whole thing felt like home.”



Brigade Commander, Col. Shawn McClure handed out the trophies as the crowd gathered in at the end to spectate the closing ceremony.





Events like these are meant to bring the Soldiers together and spur esprit de corps between the units. As most Soldiers are here unaccompanied without their families to visit during the holiday seasons, the Turkey Bowl is a necessary game for the brigade.



“It is important because it shows that we are a team and a family outside of the uniform, and builds trust in the formation,” said Morris. “My favorite part is everyone together, and trying to build a home away from home.”



Staff Sgt. Bryan Quijano, captain of the HHC team, felt like this is one of the best, and only times the brigade can truly come together.



“With a brigade of this size, it gives us a chance to get everyone together to compete or cheer on your unit,” said Quijano. “To compete with these young boys out here, and getting a chance to coach and continue to mentor outside of an office setting feels really good.”



Soldiers were released shortly after the trophy ceremony, and we’re off to enjoy their weekend and Thanksgiving.

