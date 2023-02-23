Career Day takes over Osan Elementary

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Students from Osan Elementary School tour a fire truck from the 51st Civil Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Students from Osan Elementary School tour a fire truck from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, Feb. 17, 2023. U.S. Air Force firemen from the 51st CES brought the truck out as part of the school’s career day, which showcased different jobs in and outside of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Volunteers from all over the base gathered together at the Osan Elementary School for their annual career day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea Feb. 17, 2023.



Throughout the day children were given live demonstrations and presentations along with activities and tours, providing them with insight and information on the different jobs within the military.



U.S. Air Force Col. Katie Gaetke, 7th Air Force chief of plans and policy, even allowed students to try on a pilot's flight helmet.



“There is so much power in ‘seeing’ yourself in a future role,” said Gaetke. “Career day is a chance to open kids’ minds to different possibilities, spark their curiosity, and motivate them.”



Another among the group of presenters was U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 operations superintendent.



Campbell was able to provide a different perspective, coming from a different service branch, while teaching students about the Space Force and how they contribute to the Department of Defense mission.



“I think it’s our obligation to pass along the knowledge we have and to educate and inspire the youth to take our place once we move on,” said Campbell.



Xioneida Benton, Osan Elementary School counselor, organized this year’s event to bring parents, teachers and other volunteers from across the base together to educate students on all of the career options and opportunities they have available.



“Career day is important because our students are able to experience different career fields from their military-connected parents,” said Benton. “It gives the kids options and for the adults it celebrates the diversity of career experiences within and outside of the military.”