Army Freestyle Wrestling wins 2023 Armed Forces Championships

BREMERTON, Wash.- The U.S Army Freestyle Wrestling team won nine of 10 matches in the championship round to win the 2023 Armed Forces Championships on Sunday at Naval Base Kitsap.



Those winning gold were:

57kg: Pvt. William Sullivan (U.S. Army WCAP)

65kg: Spc. Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP)

70kg: Spc. Justus Scott (U.S. Army WCAP)

74kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP)

79kg: Cpt. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP)

92kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP)

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson)



The Army team consisted of 10 Soldiers, including seven U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athletes.



Army won nine of 10 matches to beat the U.S. Air Force 38-9 for the championship. Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 2016 Olympian, pinned Airman 1st Class Mitch Brown in 20 seconds while the rest of the wins were by technical fall.



Thielke, Holmes, Hooker, Woods and Imonode won gold medals in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.



Combined, the U.S. Army team placed first by winning both the freestyle and Greco-Roman. The U.S. Air Force placed second, and the U.S. Navy placed third. The Air Force beat the Navy by points.



Team Standings

1st: U.S. Army, 2-0 record

2nd: U.S. Air Force, 1-1 record

3rd: U.S. Navy, 1-1 record





U.S. Army vs. U.S. Navy, 34-9

57kg: Pvt. William Sullivan (U.S. Army WCAP) win by forfeit

61kg: Spc. Dalton Duffield (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Colton Davis (U.S. Navy), 10-0

65kg: Spc. Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP) pin Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheldon Ealy (U.S. Navy), 0:48

70kg: Spc. Justus Scott (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Leandro Rodriguez-Rodriguez (U.S. Navy), 10-0

74kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Worthen (U.S. Navy team/USCG), 10-0

79kg: Cpt. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Khilik Morales (U.S. Navy), 10-0

86kg: 1st Lt. Jared Fekete (U.S. Navy team/USMC) dec. SGT Isaac Dukes (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson), 11-2

92kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP) dec. Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Craig (U.S. Navy), 6-1

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech. fall Petty Officer 1st Class Shaun Heist (U.S. Navy), 12-2

125kg: 1st Lt. Courtney Freeman (U.S. Navy/USMC) tech. fall Pfc. James Hustoles (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson), 10-0



U.S. Army vs. U.S. Air Force, 38-9 (Championship Round)

57kg: Pvt. William Sullivan (U.S. Army WCAP) won by forfeit

61kg: 2nd Lt. Sidney Flores (U.S. Air Force) tech. fall Spc. Dalton Duffield (U.S. Army WCAP), 11-0

65kg: Spc. Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP) pin Airman 1st Class Mitch Brown (U.S. Air Force), 0:20

70kg: Spc. Justus Scott (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Airman 1st Class Brenner Vogan (U.S. Air Force), 16-3

74kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall 2nd Lt. Alex Saylor (U.S. Air Force), 17-6

79kg: Cpt. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Airman 1st Class Sam Adams (U.S. Air Force), 13-3

86kg: Sgt. Isaac Dukes (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech fall Senior Airman Angel Romo (U.S. Air Force), 10-0

92kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP) tech fall Airman 1st Class Lamont Espino (U.S. Air Force), 10-0

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech. fall Senior Airman Eric Santos (U.S. Air Force), 14-3

125kg: Pfc. James Hustoles (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech fall Master Sgt. Donald Degarmo (U.S. Air Force), 12-1

