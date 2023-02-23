U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestling team claims Armed Forces Title

BREMERTON, Wash.- The U.S Army Greco-Roman Wrestling team won nine gold medals and dominated the competition at the 2023 Armed Forces Championships on Saturday at Naval Base Kitsap.



Those winning gold were:

55kg: Spc. Jacob Coachran (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson)

60kg: Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger (U.S. Army WCAP)

63kg: Spc. Dalton Roberts (U.S. Army WCAP)

67kg: Spc. Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP)

72kg: Spc. Alejandro Sancho (U.S. Army WCAP)

77kg: Spc. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP)

82kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP)

87kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP)

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson)



The Army team consisted of 10 Soldiers, including seven U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athletes, who finished with a 2-0 record. The U.S. Army beat the U.S. Navy 37-7 for the championship. The U.S. Army beat the U.S. Air Force 42-1 earlier Saturday.



During the final, Army won nine of 10 matches, with six technical falls, one pin, one decision, and one forfeit. Spc. Jesse Thielke, a 2016 Olympian, pinned Petty Officer 3rd Class Leandro Rodriguez-Rodriguez in 43 seconds.



“We’re beyond proud of the way our Soldier-Athletes went out and competed today,” said Sgt. 1st Class Spenser Mango, a Greco-Roman coach assigned to WCAP. “There was plenty of determination and effort throughout all of the matches.”



This was the first Armed Forces Championships since 2020. The previous two competitions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Team Standings

1st: U.S. Army, 2-0 record

2nd: U.S. Navy, 1-1 record

3rd: U.S. Air Force, 0-2 record





U.S. Army vs. U.S. Air Force, 42-1

55kg: Spc. Jacob Coachran (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) won by forfeit

60kg: Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Airman 1st Class Mitch Brown (U.S. Air Force), 9-0

63kg: Spc. Dalton Roberts (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall 2nd Lt. Sidney Flores (U.S. Air Force),10-1

67kg: Spc. Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Tech Sgt. Evan Rudisill (U.S. Air Force), 9-0

72kg: Spc. Alejandro Sancho (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Airman 1st Class Brenner Vogan (U.S. Air Force), 10-0

77kg: Cpt. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall 2nd Lt. Alex Saylor (U.S. Air Force),10-0

82kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Airman 1st Class Sam Adams (U.S. Air Force), 9-0

87kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP) tech fall Senior Airman Angel Romo (U.S. Air Force), 10-0

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech. fall Senior Airman Eric Santos (U.S. Air Force), 11-0

130kg: Pfc. James Hustoles (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) pin Master Sgt. Donald Degarmo (U.S. Air Force)



U.S. Army vs. U.S. Navy, 37-7

55kg: Spc. Jacob Coachran (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) won by forfeit

60kg: Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Colton Davis (U.S. Navy), 9-0

63kg: Spc. Dalton Roberts (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheldon Ealy (U.S. Navy), 8-0

67kg: Spc.Jesse Thielke (U.S. Army WCAP) pin Petty Officer 3rd Class Leandro Rodriguez-Rodriguez (U.S. Navy), 0:43

72kg: Spc. Alejandro Sancho (U.S. Army WCAP) tech fall Cpt. Colton Rasche (U.S. Navy team/USMC), 11-2

77kg: Cpt. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Worthen (U.S. Navy team/USCG), 8-0

82kg: Spc. Britton Holmes (U.S. Army WCAP) tech. fall Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Edson (U.S. Navy), 9-0

87kg: Spc. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP) dec. Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Craig (U.S. Navy), 11-8

97kg: Cpt. Samson Imonode (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson) tech. fall Petty Officer 1st Class Shaun Heist (U.S. Navy), 9-0

130kg: 1st. Lt. Courtney Freeman (U.S. Navy team/USMC) pin Pfc. James Hustoles (U.S. Army/Ft. Carson), 1:03

