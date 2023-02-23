Humphreys High School track and field season begins

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Humphreys High School track and field team, take part in practice, Feb....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Humphreys High School track and field team, take part in practice, Feb. 24, at Camp Humphreys. The team has their first meet in March. (Photo by Keith Inglis) see less | View Image Page

Story and Photos by Keith Inglis



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The Humphreys High School track and field season began Feb. 21 with the team preparing for their first meet scheduled for March 11 on their home track. This season the high school team will compete against schools in the Korean-American Interscholastic Activities Conference as well as against teams from Osan and Daegu.



For the first time since 2019, the Blackhawks will be making a return to Japan to compete in the 2023 Far East Competition. This event will consist of division-one schools across Department of Defense Education Activity-Pacific-West and will take place at Yokota High School.



Team captain Luke Robinson, a junior and two-year veteran, says the team has one goal in mind: to bring home a banner and become the division one champions this year at Far East.



“It’ll take a lot of hard work and determination,” said Robinson.



To prepare for this event, the track team will hold practice every weekday and compete in a track meet each Saturday. Athletes will continue to work to break their personal records in various events at the competition.



Setting personal records helps athletes strive to be at their greatest, said Dejuan Gant, a three-year veteran.



“Setting a new personal record means I’ve exceeded my own expectations and limits," said Gang. "When a new personal record is set, it gives athletes that drive to keep going, knowing they still have the power to grow.”



Gant has a chance to break a school record for the 100-meter previously held by Humphreys High Shocol graduate, Tevijon Williams. The current record holds a time of 10.77 seconds. On the first day of practice, Gant ran 11.5 seconds during a routine 100-meter race - without the proper equipment.



"This season means the same for the rest of the team and me,” Gant said. "We’re going to come out and win but also help each other grow to be better than yesterday and let them know to keep striving for greatness."



The scheduled track meets will take place on:

- March 11 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. at the Humphrey High School track

- March 18 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. at the Humphrey High School track

- March 22 (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. at the Humphrey High School track

- April 8 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. at the Humphrey High School track

- April 15 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. at the Humphrey High School track (Senior recognition)

- April 24-26 (Monday-Tuesday at Yokota High School (Japan)