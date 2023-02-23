NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Reserve Support

MANAMA, Bahrain - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain’s mission is to provide operational logistics support and quality-of-life programs to Navy, joint and coalition warfighters, DoD civilians and their families in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Navy Reserve component stands ready to provide key support to NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s core mission and functions at a moment’s notice. Efficient operational communication and collaboration between the active and reserve units is paramount to mission readiness.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Navy Reserve Headquarters is located in the Naval Reserve Center on Joint Base Dobbins in Marietta, GA and has a detachment in Washington, D.C. There are 52 reservists in the unit, which primarily consists of supply officers and logistic specialists. The reserve personnel conduct annual training (AT) on site at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain for a maximum time of 29 days, and also mobilize to various commands worldwide. Since September 2021, they have supported missions in Djibouti, Germany, and Scotland. Specifically, the assistance in Crombie, Scotland was crucial for the Ukraine support campaign.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Reserve Program Director, collects data from all of the various codes at the command and creation of requirements for reserve support to complete Annual Training on-site in Bahrain are crucial to mission success. Approximately 40 annual training orders have been executed since September 2021, which has increased the readiness of the Navy Reserve personnel, and places the unit at the highest level of readiness throughout the fleet.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain reservist personnel train with six various entities within the command, including contracting, operations, postal, warehousing, transportation and Hazardous Materials. The training is directly linked to their assigned specialty within the command organization and their active duty counterpart’s billet. During AT, each member of the unit is paired with their active duty counterpart to complete on-the-job training and qualifications that make them ready warfighters. The importance of being ready warfighters is within the scope of the “Get Real Get Better” initiative being implemented by the Navy, where we strive to improve existing practices through continuous improvement. Through the AT, the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain reserve personnel remain ready year round to execute the mission for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, and directly contribute to the command’s continuity of operations planning and preparedness in the event that mobilization is required to align with the active force, or offer support through the Reserve Emergency Logistics Readiness Team. The training is not limited by rank, as all officers are also partnered and prepared to sustain operations in war time.



"Our reserve teammates provide the needed depth to our bench as we meet ever-changing and growing warfighter needs, said Captain Alexander Wallace, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Commanding Officer. Their leadership, unique skillsets, and availability to serve are absolutely a force-multiplier within our AOR."



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, Sailors, and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 07:23 Story ID: 439208 Location: BH Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Reserve Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.