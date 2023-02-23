Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 23, 2023,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 23, 2023, at sunset at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a parking lot was cleared of snow. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build this barracks in September 2019 and the barracks was completed in 2021. The building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 13, 23 and 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build this barracks in September 2019 and the barracks was completed in 2021.



The building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



The project was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy.



This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



