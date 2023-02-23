Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy

    New barracks at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 23, 2023,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 13, 23 and 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build this barracks in September 2019 and the barracks was completed in 2021.

    The building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    The project was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy.

    This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 01:28
    Story ID: 439205
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 233
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    military construction
    new barracks at Fort McCoy

