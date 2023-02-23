49th MDG opens walk-in contraceptive clinic

Photo By Senior Airman Antonio Salfran | Airmen from the 49th Medical Group cut the ribbon during an opening ceremony for the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Antonio Salfran | Airmen from the 49th Medical Group cut the ribbon during an opening ceremony for the Women's Health Contraceptive Clinic on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023. The walk-in clinic will play a role in helping the female populous on base with contraceptive care, family planning and improve the overall readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran) see less | View Image Page

The 49th Medical Group celebrated the opening of the Women’s Health Contraceptive Clinic, here, Feb. 21, 2023.



This initiative to provide a structured avenue for contraceptive health is a Defense Health Agency-wide project.



The walk-in clinic will help the female population on base with contraceptive care and family planning in turn improving readiness around the installation.



A significant priority of the 49th MDG is to create accessible care for all active duty service members and their families. This clinic provides access to all forms of contraceptive care and enhances the quality-of-life on Holloman.



“Eligible women will be able to walk in without the need for an appointment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michaela French, 49th Medical Group women's health nurse practitioner. “After their appointment, they’ll leave that same day with whatever method of birth control they choose is the best fit.”



The variety of contraceptive methods and education on each option is key for members to make an informed decision.



“We offer management of all contraceptive options,” said French. “From something as simple as a pill refill all the way to placement of an IUD. If you aren’t sure which method is right for you, we have reference material and staff members ready to help you navigate available options.”



Women make up a significant portion of the enlisted force across all branches, and this is particularly true in the Air Force.



“The enlisted population in the Air Force is 20% female,” said French. “These women, the ones that are protecting and serving this great nation, have the right to contraceptive care.”



With the opening of this clinic, accessibility to female contraceptive services is now readily available and enables women to plan their lives, ultimately contributing to overall morale, unit cohesiveness and mission success.



Team Holloman is constantly working to enhance the quality-of-life and curate a positive assignment experience by keeping the essential needs and demands of 49th Wing Airmen at the forefront of our focus.



Hours for the walk-in clinic are on Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.