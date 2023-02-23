ASA Fort Dix validates Joint Integration during large scale Mobilization Operation

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the First Army Division, participate in a Soldier...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the First Army Division, participate in a Soldier Readiness Process for a Mobilization Operation during February, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. As one of seven inactive Mobilization Force Generation Installations, Army Support Activity Fort Dix was tasked with conducting a MOBEX to validate its Large-Scale Mobilization Operation plan, which is designed to rapidly generate, train, and deploy combat credible units worldwide. A contributing factor to the success of the MOBEX was the robust network of Joint Force Mission Partners whose sustainment efforts and leveraged assets acted as an operational force multiplier. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix was host to a Large-Scale Mobilization Operation for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 655th Regional Support Group throughout February 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.



As one of nine Mobilization Force Generation Installations, ASA Fort Dix was tasked with conducting a Mobilization Operation to validate its LSMO plan to rapidly generate, train, and deploy combat credible units worldwide. A contributing factor to the success of the MOBEX was the robust network of Joint Force Mission Partners whose sustainment efforts and leveraged assets acted as an operational force multiplier.



“The purpose of this MOBEX was to test our enterprise’s capability to both expand our capacities and our ability to execute the mission,” said Robert Hood, ASA Fort Dix Mobilization Branch supervisor. “JB MDL has always maintained its MFGI and Power Projection Platform dual status, as it is regionally aligned in the Northeast with the majority of U.S. Army Reserve components.”



If called to support real world Large-Scale Contingency Operations, ASA Fort Dix would activate as an MFGI/PPP to deliver the required throughput of deployers. Historically, over 281,949 soldiers have processed and deployed through JB MDL from 2003-2015 in support of various named operations while activated.



“Upon arrival at JB MDL, soldiers executed three days of Soldier Readiness Processing,” said U.S. Army Major Nathan Kish, 174th Infantry Brigade Large-Scale Mobilization Operation planner. “During an SRP, soldiers will conduct medical assessments, equipment issuing, and updates to all required paperwork to ensure they are deployable. After SRP, they will train for 19 days on everything from Individual Weapons Qualification to Army Warrior Tasks, and end with a Collective Training Event. This will be followed by a validation board to confirm they have completed all necessary training requirements to satisfaction and then they will begin movement to their theater of operation.”



The MOBEX was designed to incorporate a Mobilization Support Force, ASA Fort Dix facilities, and local Joint Force sustainment through coordination with various 87th Air Base Wing and 305 Air Mobility Wing Squadrons.



“The 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation team went above and beyond to support the MOBEX when the driver of a 50-foot commercial trailer carrying mission essential equipment was not authorized to enter the base,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carissa Deeney, 87th LRS commander. “By dispatching two trailers of our own to transfer the equipment from the unauthorized trailer, the 87th LRS ensured deploying soldiers were able to complete their movement into theater later that day instead of missing their window altogether.”



Transportation equipment provided by the 87th LRS throughout was critical to overall mission success of the MOBEX. The 87th Security Forces Squadron also assisted U.S. Army Military Police to secure and patrol perimeters across the Joint Base during the LSMO.



Additionally, the 305th Air Mobility Wing was able to generate, fly, and deliver combat credible deployers from the MOBEX to Combatant Commanders worldwide. The local capability to employ this Joint Force multiplier is unique to the Department of Defense’s only tri-service base.



The U.S. Army is currently undergoing its largest transformation in over 40 years to create the Army of 2030. As the Premier Training Installation of the U.S. Army Reserve, ASA Fort Dix provides the gold standard in readiness and weapons qualification to over 240,000 Joint and Total Force service members annually.



“By validating our LSMO plan through this MOBEX, we secure our strategic advantage over Near-Peer by fielding combat-ready forces prepared to outcompete rivals, deter aggressors, and defeat enemies when called upon,” said Kish. “Our local ability to integrate the Joint Force in its entirety to achieve mission success as an MFGI not only validates our operation, but the entire Win-As-One mission.”