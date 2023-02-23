Huntsville Center celebrates Engineers Week

Photo By Kristen Bergeson | Following Huntsville Center's National Engineers Week presentation, Col. Sebastien P....... read more read more Photo By Kristen Bergeson | Following Huntsville Center's National Engineers Week presentation, Col. Sebastien P. Joly, commander, recognized the Center engineers who have continued to grow in their field by earning a license or certification. Newly licensed or certified employees include Kelly Turner, civil engineer (structural); Joshua Mason, civil engineer; Lauren Howerton, civil engineer; Elena Sabatini, mechanical engineer; Paul Rhoades, contractor officer review board; Lauren Houpt, healthcare interior designer; and David Braidich, medical gas certified designer. (Photo by Kristen Bergeson) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville joined other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agencies Feb. 19 to 25 to celebrate 2023 National Engineers Week.



The observance, held annually during the week of George Washington’s birthday, calls attention to the many contributions that engineers make to society and provides a platform to emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.



“National Engineers Week is a time to celebrate how engineers make a difference in our world,” said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commanding general. “USACE delivers billions of dollars in construction and other related services building facilities like training ranges, barracks, hospitals and much more to enhance the readiness of our servicemembers and civilian workforce to provide for the nation’s defense. Our efforts also contribute to their quality of life and that of service members’ families and our military retirees.”



The Center celebrated by highlighting the achievements of engineers on social media throughout the week, welcoming a guest speaker, and honoring newly certified and licensed employees.



Guest speaker Jeff Ogden, president of the Society of American Military Engineers Huntsville post, spoke to Center employees about the value of engineers, the key traits of successful engineers and the ongoing need for these “skilled problem solvers.”



Ogden, who retired in 2014 after 30 years of service as a USACE officer, said he knows firsthand the achievements and challenges of engineers within the DOD.



“If you look at the Department of Defense realm today, there isn’t anything that engineers aren’t touching,” he said. “It’s all about getting the soldiers what they need so they can perform their mission and protect the nation.”



Following Ogden’s presentation, Col. Sebastien P. Joly, Huntsville Center commander, praised the Center’s engineers for their ability to solve the nation’s toughest challenges and reiterated the impact of engineering throughout U.S. history.



“At the birth of the nation, after beating the British back, the very first thing the founding fathers did was establish the Corps of Engineers,” he said. “There has been a role for engineers from the very beginning, and you continue to solve problems today. We thank you for all you do.”



Joly also recognized the Huntsville Center engineers who have continued to grow in their field by earning a license or certification. Newly licensed or certified employees include Kelly Turner, civil engineer (structural); Joshua Mason, civil engineer; Lauren Howerton, civil engineer; Elena Sabatini, mechanical engineer; Paul Rhoades, contractor officer review board; Lauren Houpt, healthcare interior designer; and David Braidich, medical gas certified designer.