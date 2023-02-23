The Road to Naturalization for Recruits Expedited at RTC

There are several benefits to joining the United States Navy - adventure, money for college, health care, job skills - but one that’s probably not relative to everyone is the chance to become a U.S. citizen.



This opportunity can become a reality for recruits who go through boot camp at Recruit Training Command (RTC), but they don’t have to wait to get there to start the process.



“If a Delayed Entry Program (DEP) owner has a recruit interested in becoming a citizen, they should go over the N-400 form with them,” said Lt. Nicole Poolman, RTC’s naturalization officer.



The N-400 is an Application for Naturalization, and is approximately 20 pages long.



“Any part of the N-400 that can be completed prior to boot camp will assist in expediting the process when they arrive,” explained Poolman.



Starting the process prior to arriving to bootcamp is not mandatory, though. When recruits arrive, they are screened during processing days (P-Days) and a list of non-U.S. citizens for that training group is compiled. Then, a naturalization team representative will sit down with those recruits to complete their N-426 (Request for Certification of Military or Naval Service) and N-400 forms. Recruits should ensure they bring any and all documentation related to naturalization with them to RTC, such as a green card, passport, social security card, state identification card, marriage certificate, or divorce decree.



Next, the recruits will have their biometrics done, which includes fingerprints, photographs, and/or a signature. The biometrics allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to confirm the recruit’s identity and run required background and security checks.



“Once everything is processed, they’ll [Region Legal Service Office Midwest] go through all the N-400s and put them together with the N-246s signed by RTC’s commanding officer, make copies of the documents that recruits bring with them, and then submit all that to the USCIS office in Chicago,” said Senior Chief Damage Controlman Andrae Sutherland, RTC’s Naturalization leading chief petty officer.



Once the application and any additional required documents are mailed and processed, the recruits are interviewed by an investigator from USCIS and must pass an English and civics test. They will be issued study questions during their first week of training, to prepare for their interview, which is typically between week five and week eight of training.



If the application for naturalization is granted, RTC’s naturalization team works to coordinate a ceremony with USCIS and the District Court of Illinois. From start to finish the process takes about eight weeks.



Along with their citizenship comes another gift: “We have authorization from our command leadership that families can come on base that Thursday to witness the ceremony,” said Sutherland. “So not only is this recruit graduating and becoming a United States Sailor, they are also becoming a United States citizen at the same time, and able to see their family a day early.”



“Thus far we are the only initial entry program to successfully establish a naturalization program,” said Poolman. “No other branch has been able to complete an Oath Ceremony during basic training.”



Since restarting the naturalization program in October of 2021, RTC has had more than 250 recruits take the Oath of Citizenship and has assisted more than 1,400 recruits with their N-426 and N-400 forms.



In Fiscal Year 2022, more than 10,600 service members were naturalized, with more than 2,000 of them being members of the United States Navy.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 Story ID: 439139 The Road to Naturalization for Recruits Expedited at RTC, by CPO Brandie Nix