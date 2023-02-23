March 2023 Command Message: Moving Forward to Liberty

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As many of you are aware, this year, Fort Bragg will officially change its name to Fort Liberty.



This is a monumental change. I want to ensure all of you the name change does not alter what the installation stands for, nor does it erase our rich history.



Our history is full of deserving candidates such as 1st Lt. Vernon Baker, Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, and Lt. Gen. James Gavin. So, I am sure many of you are wondering, why Liberty?



There are so many deserving Soldiers who have a connection with our installation. But who could say what makes one person more deserving than another? No single individual could be identified who was able to encompass and encapsulate everything this installation represents and all the major commands that call this installation home.



Instead, during one of the discussions, a gold star mother stated her son had died for liberty, so why not name the installation for what her son and many others had fought to protect.



The value of liberty is a uniting factor throughout our Army’s history. In its greatest fights, the Army and its Soldiers have risked their lives for the defense of liberty so it may flourish.



In the American Revolution, patriots fought for the liberty to direct their lives, pursue their happiness, and determine their futures through representative democracy.



Liberty is featured on unit crests; it centers the Divisional song of the storied 82nd Airborne and anchors the motto of the equally heralded Army Special Operation Forces. It graces our currency, our landmarks, and it is essential to our founding documents.



It is a value we all work and strive toward.



Liberty is an all-encompassing reflection of what this community stands for and the installation’s mission. It represents what our veterans and retirees fought to protect, what our current service members continue to fight for, and our hopes for the future.



One of our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, once said, “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.”



I am proud to say that the value of liberty dwells here at our installation and I am proud to be the garrison commander of the future Fort Liberty.



