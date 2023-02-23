IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Holds Change of Charge

Courtesy Photo | During a change of charge ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba relieved Lt. Cmdr. Mark...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During a change of charge ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba relieved Lt. Cmdr. Mark Wess as the officer in charge of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Chapel, February 16. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Collections 2nd Class Zachary Giefer



GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During a change of charge ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Leyba relieved Lt. Cmdr. Mark Wess as the officer in charge of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Chapel, February 16.



The ceremony was presided over by Cmdr. Matthew Dalton, commanding officer, IWTC Monterey, who traveled from Monterey, Calif. to officiate, and attended by Air Force Colonel Matthew Reilman, commander of the 17th Training Wing.



During Wess’ farewell remarks, he credited his successful tour to the hard-working Sailors who make up the detachment, and spoke of the important contribution IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow makes to the fleet.



Wess ended with a famous quote from Edward Everett Hale saying, “I’m only one, but I am one. I can’t do everything, but I can do something. And that which I ought to, I can do, and by the grace of God, help the Navy win one more time.”



Wess departs IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow with many accolades – the most significant being the success of Navy’s reintegration of the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst courses with the Air Force’s 316th Training Squadron. The detachment also received several base awards, to include four of five awards at the 2022 Annual Joint Raider’s Excellence Awards, and his staff receiving two Center for Information Warfare Training Instructor of the Year awards, three earing IWTC Monterey Sailor of the Year awards. Wess also served as the head of the Base Heritage Committee.



In his welcome remarks, Leyba said, "To the Navy detachment...it is a great honor to have the opportunity to not only lead...but more importantly integrate myself into an organization that truly embodies a ‘Culture of Excellence.’ The culture, professionalism, character, and most importantly the attitude that you have daily is something that I not only appreciate for myself, but it is something that the students see day in and day out. This will pay dividends as we continue to train our future operators and leaders."



He also took the opportunity during his speech to thank his wife and three children for their support.



Leyba concluded, "Lastly, I'd like to get one last round of applause for Lieutenant Commander Wess for what he has done during his tour here. He definitely left a lasting mark here at the Navy Detachment and Goodfellow Air Force Base."



Leyba enlisted in the Navy in 1999, under the cryptologic technician communications rating. After assignments in Souda Bay, Crete; Naples, Italy; two stints in Pensacola, Fla.; and an assignment as an Individual Augmentee (IA) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), he was accepted to the Seaman to Admiral Program in 2009. Leyba received his commission in 2011 after graduating from Florida State University, and was designated a cryptologic warfare officer.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow is aligned under IWTC Monterey, and oversees follow-on “A” and “C” schools for 200+ Sailors at any given time.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.