Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Networking Event for IE Business Owners, Entrepreneurs March 2

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division invites local business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a free Industry Day event March 2 in Corona, California, to network with industry and learn how to do business with the Navy.



The annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a hybrid format that allows attendees to join in person at the Corona City Hall council chamber or online via the Zoom platform.



The Navy in Norco looks to forge connections with Inland Empire business owners and entrepreneurs, while also providing insight on current and future support needs for those looking to do business with the government. Registration is open now through Feb. 27 at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=715834&k=056047017853.



“A consistent drumbeat of discussion with industry provides an element of partnership and creates a cadre of reliable, dependable and competent companies that will be successful at performing the work requirements listed in our long range forecast,” said Dan Deconzo, Deputy Director of the Small Business Office.



Industry Day is an annual partnering event with industry small businesses and entrepreneurs that the Command uses to communicate upcoming business opportunities, technical thrust areas, and strategic investments.



“Our goals are to continue to be known as a trusted partner by industry and an advocate for small business, to open doors of opportunity, and establish an image where we communicate with industry often as we understand the mutual benefit achieved by this partnering,” said Deconzo.



Attendees are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. Interested parties may contact Deconzo at daniel.m.deconzo.civ@us.navy.mil or 951-393-4810 with any questions or for information on small business programs and forecasts.



NSWC Corona Division has served as the Navy's independent assessment agent since 1964. With more than 3,900 engineers, scientists and support personnel, Sailors and contractors, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations. The NAVSEA field activity provides transparency for warfighting readiness through data analytics and assessment, engineers the fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training environment, and assures the accuracy of measurements as the engineering advisor for the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 14:13 Story ID: 439135 Location: CORONA, CA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Networking Event for IE Business Owners, Entrepreneurs March 2, by Candice Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.