Seymour assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour assumed responsibility as Fort Bragg’s Garrison senior non-commissioned officer, Feb. 24 at the Main Post Chapel – the same chapel that he married his wife, Candace, 17 years ago.



“My family and I are truly humbled to be here today,” Seymour said. “However, in 1997, if you had asked that 19-year-old paratrooper from Augusta, Georgia that if he ever thought he’d be a command sergeant major, let alone the Fort Bragg garrison command sergeant major – he probably would have told you, you’re crazier than two squirrels in a walnut tree. My Family and I are excited to get to know and serve you. I look forward to continuing the collaboration and innovation efforts in improving the quality of life for service members and their Families on this installation.”



Having served on Fort Bragg most of his career, Seymour joins the Garrison Command team after serving as the operations sergeant major for the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery. Other assignments include cannon crewmember, ammunition team chief, gunner, and howitzer section chief with 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division; Chief of Firing Battery/Platoon Sergeant and First Sergeant, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division; First Sergeant, and Operations Sergeant Major, 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment at Camp Casey, Korea.



Seymour deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.



“I’m excited for the next chapter,” Seymour continued. “The past few days I’ve met some of the amazing service members who have since taken the uniform off but continue serve selflessly for this great organization. I feel like this is the holy grail for me. This is the crown jewel – the centerpiece of this power projection platform that we call the center of the universe. And what makes the center of the universe great? The people. This is a phenomenal team who works hard, around the clock, every day to help meet the needs of our service members and their Families, veterans and retirees.”



The assumption of responsibility ceremony is rich in symbolism and heritage within the military. It reinforces the role of the noncommissioned officer in the Army, highlighting his or her role as a bridge between the commander and the formation's enlisted Soldiers.



“As your command sergeant major, I will continue to be approachable, available, and authentic,” Seymour said. “The people of this installation have made Fort Bragg what it is today. It’s more than just a name, it’s the people who have served on this installation and continue to live the legacy of Fort Bragg as we transition to Fort Liberty. The biggest thing to take away from this, is that that legacy of you unit or organization is still alive. Fort Bragg lives in this room, Fort Bragg is shown through our comradery, and the honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy. That is the reason why Fort Liberty will continue to live.”



Seymour’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart with two oak-leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Valorous Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with silver leaf cluster and five oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal with eight Awards, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with bronze service star, Iraqi Campaign Medal with four bronze service stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with five awards, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas service ribbon with four awards, Combat Action Badge and the Master Parachutist Badge. He was also awarded the 3rd Brigade Combat Team Jump Master of the Year 2010.



“As the Fort Bragg Garrison looks to the future – a future with a new name and a new focus, I cannot think of anyone better than CSM Seymour,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg garrison commander. “Together we will set the standards of the garrison team to be part of the installation of the future – one that is ready, relevant, and resilient; and above all one that is innovative. Though I cannot guarantee this ride will be any better than one of the C-130s that fly over Sicily Drop Zone, I can promise you that whatever challenges we face, no matter the condition or the problem, I will be right there by your side. Welcome to the Garrison, Command Sergeant Major.”

