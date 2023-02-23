11-year-old Fort Knox student authors book, inspires others at Barr library reading

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Published author and fifth grade student Chance Brown shares his book, “Attack on...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Published author and fifth grade student Chance Brown shares his book, “Attack on Blobville: The Return of Bydoom” with a crowd of fellow Fort Knox students and other community members at a Feb. 23, 2023 book reading event at Barr Memorial Library. The book, which started as a fourth-grade literature assignment, was published when Chance was 10 years old. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – When Chance Brown set a goal to become a published author at the beginning of fourth grade, no one could have predicted he’d achieve the accomplishment that same year.



Chance’s journey began when the currently 11-year-old Scott Intermediate School fifth grader was learning about the different literature genres the previous year.



“It all started as a writing assignment by my fourth grade teacher Ms. [Cindy] Weaver at Van Voorhis [Elementary School],” Chance said.



Chance’s mother Lt. Col. Carla Brown, who is assigned to U.S. Army Human Resources Command, said her son showed a great deal of enthusiasm from the moment his class was asked to write their own fiction story. Having a few weeks to complete the assignment, he constantly worked to improve it.



“As he kept developing his story, he would add a line and then read through it all again,” said Carla. “At the end of the three weeks, I said, ‘Wow Chance, I think you have enough here for a children’s book.’



“He was so excited. He said, ‘Yes! That’s what I want to do!’”



The desire to publish a book was already something Chance said he had in his sights, an ambition stemming from an experience he shared with a family member a few months earlier.



“My aunt is an author and publisher. She inspired me,” said Chance. “During the summer before fourth grade, we went to help at her book signing in Detroit. I saw what all went along with that and I wanted to do it.”



Hearing Chance express interest in turning his story, “Attack on Blobville: The Return of Bydoom,” into a book, Carla said she thought back to something her son stated at the beginning of the year.



“When school started, Ms. Weaver asked the class to write down their goals,” Carla said. “Based on what he experienced with his aunt, one of his goals was to become a published author.”



It was then the Browns decided to pursue publishing Chance’s story. The next step was illustration.



They explained the grueling process of ensuring the illustrator they worked with fully understood Chance’s vision and brought it to life.



“The illustrator would ask what a character looked like and I would describe it,” Carla said. “However, the illustrator always made sure that it was what Chance wanted.”



Chance said he described exactly what he pictured and that’s when what would become the completed product really started to take shape.



“It took us a while to line up the pictures with the words and the pages,” said Chance. “Once that was done, it was such a relief.”



As the book came together, Carla said she focused on ensuring the end result fully belonged to her son.



“The whole concept, not just the writing but the pictures too, everything is all of his ideas without allowing my husband or I to have an undue influence,”’ said Carla. “There were points where I kind of wanted to ‘Soldier’ this book up, but I didn’t.



“We just let it flow the way he envisioned it – the text and the pictures.”



Chance said that even though his mom tried to ensure that he did the bulk of the work on the project, she has been a big part of his success – especially helping him prepare for sharing his book with others.



“Before my book readings, we constantly read it over and over,” said Chance. “She would tell me that I need to be louder and add tone to the characters.”



Chance’s most recent book reading was at Barr Memorial Library Feb. 23, where he shared it with a crowd of fellow Fort Knox students and other community members. He said he loves bringing his story to others.



“I’m really proud of myself,” Chance said. “When I go to school and the [School Age Center] kids say, ‘Chance I really liked your book,’ I’m glad people can look up to me.”



In addition to multiple public readings, Chance has also had a book signing event at the Fort Knox Main Exchange. He said it was there he received one of his most meaningful compliments.



“At my book signing there were kids even younger than me who said they wanted to write a book. They said I inspired them,” Chance said. “That made me happy. Even some of my friends said I inspired them.”



The story of Blobville doesn’t end here, according to Chance. He said he’s already thinking about what comes next.



“I’m hoping in the future maybe making it into a cartoon or even a movie,” Chance said. “I’m working on my second ‘Attack on Blobville.’ I have a lot of ideas going through my head.”



Further down the road, Chance said he hopes to go to college to study journalism and writing. Carla said she’s awed not only by the future aspirations Chance has developed from this experience, but how he has carried himself throughout the process.



“What I admire most about Chance is that he’s remained humble,” Carla said. “Believe it or not he’s somewhat of a shy kid, so to see him do this, we’re just so proud of him.”



From what began as working on a simple fourth-grade assignment to reading aloud to his peers as a published author, Carla said Chance’s journey has taught him something priceless.



“He learned in fourth grade from Ms. Weaver that when you set a goal, you put action steps in motion and you can achieve that goal,” said Carla. “I think that was one of the biggest lessons he got from all this.”



Weaver was present at the Barr event. She said watching Chance read his published work was a true full-circle moment for her.



“When a student inspires you, too, it’s one of those things that’s why I do what I do,” said Weaver. “He’s such a great kid. I just can’t wait to see what else he has to offer to the world.”