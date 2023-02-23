Chicago-based Human Resources Soldiers Prepare for Overseas Mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Adams | Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Adams | Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team, based in Chicago, will conducted a mobilization ceremony on Feb. 22 in preparation for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Soldiers of the 633rd were joined by many distinguished visitors, family members and friends. Distinguished visitors included Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barber, State Command Sergeant Major of the Illinois Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team, based in Chicago, will conducted a mobilization ceremony on Feb. 22 in preparation for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The Soldiers of the 633rd were joined by many distinguished visitors, family members and friends. Distinguished visitors included Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barber, State Command Sergeant Major of the Illinois Army National Guard.

During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Boyd encourage Soldiers to maintain consistent communication with their family and friends back home.

“Be safe in all that you do,” said Boyd. “Your going to a part of the world that’s pretty safe, but don’t ever let you guard down to where you become unsafe.”

Boyd encouraged the unit to uphold the high standards of the Illinois National Guard.

“Know that we appreciate you and we know your going to hold the standard high and make Illinois proud,” said Boyd. “So good luck, God bless you and God bless the family members and we will be supporting you during this deployment.”

Col. Timothy Newman, Commander of the 108th Sustainment Brigade said the members of the 633rd and their family members should know the mission of the 633rd will have great impact.

“You may be small but your mission is mighty,” said Newman. “I know you can do this mission and have seen the outstanding work you have done in preparation for this deployment.”

Newman went on to tell Soldiers the Illinois National Guard will help their families back home while they are deployed and to keep their fellow Soldiers safe in Kuwait.