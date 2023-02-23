NAVSUP WSS Rolls-out LOGCELL 2.0

“We have all been there. You need to make a decision and have data to back it up. While it seems simple enough, those of us throughout the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) realize we have many different IT systems all containing vital pieces of information we need,” said Elizabeth Gordon, NAVSUP WSS, LOGCELL Program Manager. “We find ourselves logging into multiple systems to gather the necessary data to make an informed decision.”



This is exactly why LOGCELL 1.0 was pioneered back in 2016.



“We realized we were lacking an all-inclusive tool to make well-informed and accurate decisions to ensure peak supply support at the flightline,” said Capt. Andy Henwood, Aviation Weapon Support Department Director, NAVSUP WSS and plank owner of LOGCELL in 2016. “LOGCELL 2.0 takes this ability to the next level, incorporating numerous data sources and providing near real-time data enables our team at NAVSUP WSS to provide unprecedented supply support as we expand into the maritime domain and ultimately enhances warfighter lethality.”



LOGCELL’s mission is simple: bring together supply chain performance areas and metrics to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the NAE. LOGCELL successfully brings together just under 100 different data sources of record into one enterprise system for expedited decision making.



The LOGCELL 2.0 landing page incorporates nine Key Performance Parameters (KPPs) and 45 associated metrics to quickly identify opportunities for improvement. These KPPs cover a myriad of different target areas, from support at the flightline (net and gross effectiveness), analysis of platform specific demand, highlights of excess part usage, to how industry partners are performing to plan.



Within each KPP and amplifying metrics, personnel are able to access all data inputs to further deep dive issues and provide root cause analysis. Furthermore, each set of metrics has a Fact Card which provides underlying information; to include, definitions, data sources, and goals. Each one of these metrics can be viewed at the Program Executive Office-level, by Type Model Series, or all the way down to a specific part. Ultimately, LOGCELL 2.0 enables an all-inclusive IT tool creating an ecosystem to support informed decisions.



“In order to Get Real, Get Better, we need a source of truth and transparency to determine how we can best support the Warfighter, while optimizing our financial resources,” said Capt. Matt Bolls, Director Aviation Operations, NAVSUP WSS. “We utilize this data in multiple forums to identify issues or roadblocks and develop comprehensive solutions.”



This faster, more advanced analytics tool became available in Feb 2023 for the Naval Aviation Enterprise and will be available by March 15 for the Surface Warfare Enterprise.



“The user will continue to see new metrics and reporting capabilities over the next year of deployment to include PEO-level metrics, MRDB Maritime metrics, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) tracking, and flightline demand data to assist with proactive decision making, said Cmdr. Chase Vizzier, Assistant to the Commander for Aviation Readiness, NAVSUP WSS. “New items available now include Aviation PEO-level metrics and Ship Class or Vessel metrics which was a foremost request by our Maritime community. In addition to analytics, LOGCELL provides the NAE with a strong learning competency. The system is designed to teach specific applied skills and knowledge to enable people to successfully perform supply functions necessary to flightline readiness. We look forward to bringing this capability to the NAE and beyond.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

