Maintenance professionals recognized at MPOY

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Flying Tigers gathered to recognize Airmen for their achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 17, 2023.



MPOY is an annual event that highlights outstanding maintenance Airmen’s accomplishments and the impact their daily duties have on the Attack-Rescue-Prevail mission.



“It’s so important for us to recognize our Airmen’s excellent work, because as maintainers, the hard work doesn’t stop,'' said 1st Lt. Ashley Templeton, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander. “They deserve to be recognized for the work and dedication they put into their job every day. Seeing the maintainers you work with every day, talking, laughing, and celebrating one another is really what you love to see in an event like this.”



Thirty-six awards were presented to recognize maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Headquarters U.S. Air Force director of logistics attended the ceremony as a presiding officer.



“General Brown asked us to accelerate change or lose, and that's exactly what you’re doing,” said Hurry. “You Airmen are making a difference. Thank you for what you do. Thank you for answering our nations call, thank you for making our Air Force better every day. Congratulations to all the award winners.”



MPOY and other awards ceremonies like it, remind Airmen at all levels, that what they do matters and inspires them to continue their excellent work.





MPOY winners for 2022 are listed below:



Lance P. Sijan Award

- Junior Enlisted: Tech. Sgt. Michael Gross

- Senior Enlisted: Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Murphy

- Junior Officer: Capt. Stephen Cox



General Leo Marquez Award (Aircraft Maintenance Category)

- Airman: Senior Airman Connor Berg

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Trevor Krutsch

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Kareem Samuel



General Leo Marquez Award (Munitions/Missile Maintenance Category)

- Airman: Senior Airman Nickolous Huscha

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Greig

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Jared Clark



General Leo Marquez Award

- CGO: Capt. Daniel Incorvia



General Lew Allen Award

- SNCO: Master Sgt. David Listermann

- FGO: Maj. Tyler Gibson



CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief Award

- Staff Sgt. Nicholas Cellini



Outstanding Aircraft Armament of the Year

- Technician: Senior Airman Brendan Healy

- Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Steven Shelp

- Manager: Senior Master Sgt. William Beard



Load Crew of the Year

- Staff Sgt. Dorymar Rojas, Senior Airman Jada Walker, Senior Airman Jonathan Finnegan



Outstanding Munitions of the Year

- Technician: Senior Airman Kodie Burtscher

- Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Maurice Green

- Manager: Master Sgt. Shawn Osner



Maintenance Professional of the Year

- Airman: Senior Airman Alexander Giddings

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Brett Catledge

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Johnathan Hallford

- CGO: 1st Lt. Alex Conatser



Maintenance Support Professional of the Year

- Airman: Airman 1st Class Anfernee Jones

- NCO: Tech. Sgt. Timothy Vasquez

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Alex Tamsen

- CGO: Capt. Michael Valenti



Analysis of the Year

- Airman: Senior Airman Michael Nelson

- NCO: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hoffman

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Fitzroy Clyburn



Scheduler of the Year

- Airman: Senior Airman Tiffany Campbell

- NCO: Staff Sgt. Jenna Pollaci

- SNCO: Master Sgt. Gino Hutson



Instructor of the Year

- Staff Sgt. Daniel Ioane



Unit Training Manager of the Year

- Staff Sgt. Markus Matthews

