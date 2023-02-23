Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ireland Army Health Clinic earns the Joint Commission Gold Seal Accreditation

    Photo By Sara Morris

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Story by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    “Earning our Joint Commission Accreditation is truly an accomplishment which took teamwork, time, and tenacity,” said Col. Caryn R. Vernon, Ireland Army Health Clinic Commander and Central Kentucky Market Director.

    The Ireland Army Health Clinic was recently awarded The Join Commission Gold Seal accreditation in both Ambulatory Services and Behavioral Health and Human Services. The primary care home was also awarded an additional certification.

    The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care programs worldwide and focuses on continually improving health care by setting the highest standards for health care quality throughout the world. In setting the standards, The Joint Commission consults doctors, nurses, and quality and safety experts to review the current standards and make recommendations for improvements.

    “Defense Health Agency has chosen the Joint Commission as the accreditation of choice, because of their history, their longevity, and their prestige in the industry,” said Rebekah Lail, RN, Chief, Quality Management Department.

    The certificates presented by the Joint Commission state, “the Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.”

    “What that means is that we had to meet a set of quality and safety standards in order to receive accreditation,” said Lail. “Surveyors from outside our organization come in to conduct the inspection of our facilities and determine if we are meeting those standards and requirements.”

    The Ireland Army Health Clinic, along with our outlying clinics, excelled in teamwork and staff education. Multiple surveyors commented on how knowledgeable the staff is and how they supported each other throughout the survey.

    “I am extremely proud of the entire team from the preparation phase through the execution phase,” said Vernon. “The team demonstrated commitment to patient safety at every step. I could not be prouder of the professionals that work at Ireland Army Health Clinic and all that they accomplished with this national accreditation.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023
    Story ID: 439101
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ireland Army Health Clinic earns the Joint Commission Gold Seal Accreditation, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS

