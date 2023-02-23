Soo Locks Engineers Day 2023, a multi-event occasion

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United States Coast Guard, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education and the Craft Show are planning the 2023 Soo Locks Engineers Day for June 30.



Visitors are welcome into the Soo Locks facility and across the MacArthur Lock 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 30. “Visitors will not be able to cross the Poe Lock this year due to ongoing New Lock at the Soo construction,” Operations Manager LeighAnn Ryckeghem said. “Visitors will be able to tour the first floor of the Administration Building and gates at the east and west ends of the MacArthur lock will be open for access.”



The MacArthur Lock gate at the east end (downstream) of the facility will be available for visitors to enter, the MacArthur Lock gate at the west end (upstream) of the facility will be available for visitors exiting. Exceptions will be made for those with difficulty walking the distance of the lock.



Since 1975, the Soo Locks have been hosting Engineers Day, traditionally held the last Friday in June to honor the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ June 16, 1775 birthday.



Along with welcoming visitors into the Soo Locks complex, the Soo Locks Canal Park, viewing platform and Visitors Center will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.



The City of Sault Ste. Marie is closing a portion of Portage Avenue to focus on downtown city merchants and vendors. Downtown Portage Avenue will close to vehicle traffic and open for pedestrians and vendors from Ferris Street to Osborn Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 30.



“The Soo Locks are a vital part of our community’s history. Engineers Day lets us celebrate the history and ingenuity behind the Soo Locks,” said Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Over the past few years, we’ve helped grow Engineers Day into an event that involves the whole downtown. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike to downtown for Engineers Day.”



Along with allowing visitors into the Soo Locks facility, several other events will take place:



• United States Coast Guard open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Craft Show at the City Hall grounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



To register to be a vendor (no-cost) on Portage Avenue, please contact the Sault Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at 906.632.3366, admin@saultstemarie.com.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:51 Story ID: 439095 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE , MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soo Locks Engineers Day 2023, a multi-event occasion, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.