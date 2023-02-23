U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Observes Black History Month

NAPLES, Italy - U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples celebrated the contributions Black Americans have made to the medical field during their 2023 Black History Month Celebration ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples’ Support Site, Thursday, Feb. 23.



USNH Naples’ First Class Association and Multi-cultural and Heritage Committee hosted the ceremony and concentrated on the Department of Defense’s theme for BHM, “Inspiring Change”.



“This event gave us an opportunity to share, educate, and celebrate notable African Americans who inspired change in modern medicine,” said event coordinator, Aviation Electronics Mate 1st Class Michael Watts.



In an effort to highlight specific African Americans who contributed to the health care industry, three USNH Naples staff members delivered speeches on three black medical professionals that left a mark in the industry.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tamarra Medina talked on Dr. Alexa Irene Canady, who, in 1981, became the first African American woman neurosurgeon in the U.S.



Next, Cmdr. Michael Leader discussed the surgeon Dr. Charles Richard Drew. Drew is known for organizing the first large scale blood bank in the U.S. He is also credited for his work training Black physicians at Howard University.



Hospital Corpsman Chief Mishael Springer spoke about Dr. Daniel Hale Williams. Williams was the first African American cardiologist and one of the first doctors to perform a successful open-heart surgery in the world. Additionally, Williams founded the first interracial hospital, Provident Hospital and Training School and two nursing training programs.



In a speech, guest speaker, Cmdr. Robyn White joined Medina, Leader, and Springer in honoring trailblazers in the medical field.



“Trailblazers have led the way to promote black health and wellness and inspired change.” said White. “A trailblazer near and dear to my heart as a nurse is Phyllis Mae Dailey. She was inducted into the United States Navy Nurse Corps on March 8, 1945, becoming the first African American sworn in as a Navy nurse. Her induction led to changes in Navy recruitment and admittance procedures that had previously excluded black women from joining the Nurse Corps,” White added.



While acknowledging “trailblazers” of the past, White also took a moment to recognize some of the Black Americans that are making a difference serving at USNH Naples.



“Today I look around and am inspired by the diversity of leaders in our military ranks in our health care system. Serving here at USNH Naples I am inspired by Dr. Garfield Cross, Family Nurse Physician, by LT Lakesa Williams a Nuclear turned Registered Nurse, as well as LCDR Shameika Dillard, our MHP nurse extraordinaire,” said White.



The event concluded with the USNH Naples’ Choir performing songs “Lift Every Voice”, “Glory”, and “Lovely Day”.



