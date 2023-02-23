Kunsan hosts inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 8th Fighter Wing hosted the inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum (WoLF) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23-24.



The Wolf Pack welcomed back seven senior leaders from its heritage to provide feedback on the mission and professional development to Airmen.



“I get the opportunity to visit the Wolf Pack often as the 7th Air Force commander, but to come here with the other graduated Wolves, see the mission laid out in this fashion and engage with Airmen in this manner, was a quite the unique opportunity,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, 7th Air Force commander and former 8 FW commander.



Kunsan opened its doors and hangars to showcase how the Class of 2022-2023 is getting after the “Fight Tonight” mission to:



Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus (Wolf, Class of 2011-2012)

Brig. Gen. David Shoemaker (Wolf, Class of 2017-2018 )

Retired Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Wolf, Class of 2015-2016)

Retired Maj. Gen. Brian Bishop (Wolf, Class of 2005-2006)

Retired Maj. Gen. Stephen Sargeant (Wolf, Class of 1998-1999)

Col. John Gallemore (Wolf, Class of 2021-2022)

Chief Master Sgt. Steve Cenov (Wolf Chief, Class of 2019-2020)



I didn’t realize how much it [his 8FW assignment] meant to me until I got back,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steve Cenov, 8th Air Forces command chief master sgt. “Walking around the base, seeing those I knew from my time here and seeing the Wolf Pack Airmen of today has been special.”



Over the course of the two-day event, the leaders were briefed on 8 FW’s current priorities, engaged with subject matter experts from various mission sets and fulfilled the commander’s three objectives for the first of a kind event: Tactical Feedback, Professional Development and Capturing History.



“This is the first time in the history of the Wolf Pack that so many wolves have been invited back,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Stephen Sargeant. “We have had mentorship programs in the past… World War II pilots and Korean War veterans have come to speak but we have never had a sitting Wolf invite so many prior Wolves and Wolf Chiefs back to invest their knowledge in the current class of Wolf Pack Airmen...”



The crown jewel of WoLF 2023 were the 21 panels hosted by the senior leaders, connecting with and providing mentorship to Airmen of all ranks, duties and levels.



“The leaders were able to provide some great insight and perspective regarding the mission here… how its changed and advancements we should expect in the future,” said Staff Sgt. Darrian Johnson, 8 FW Judge Advocate Adverse Action NCO in charge. “They were open to us asking them anything we wanted to know, and I am happy I had the opportunity to participate.”



Wolf Leadership Forum 2023 was the first in what current leaders hope to become a tradition of senior leaders pouring their knowledge, expertise and experiences back into the Wolf Pack to sharpen its capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 05:26 Story ID: 439085 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan hosts inaugural Wolf Leadership Forum, by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.