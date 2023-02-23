Military Intelligence Soldier recruits best friend for Wisconsin Army National Guard, receives award

Photo By Amy Stork | Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, awarded a star note to Pvt. Madelyn Beyer, a Wisconsin native who will serve in the Wisconsin National Guard upon graduation. Beyer is currently in Advanced Individual Training with the 309th Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Huachuca and helped recruit her best friend to the Wisconsin Army National Guard this past December. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — A Soldier with the 309th Military Intelligence Battalion successfully helped a friend enlist to be a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard while on Holiday Block Leave this past December.



Private Madelyn Beyer, a Wisconsin native who will serve in the Wisconsin National Guard upon graduation, is currently in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Huachuca. She decided to share her story of enlistment and training with her best friend while on leave.



Beyer said she met her best friend while running high school cross-country, more than three years ago, and although her friend had thought about joining the Army, she had not fully committed. To help convince her, Beyer invited her to Recruit Sustainment Program drills with the Wisconsin National Guard.



“I brought her along, and although she hadn’t committed to anything she really enjoyed it,” Beyer said. “I think that helped her to fully commit and be like this is totally something I want to do because we had so much fun.”



Beyer said that having her best friend in the Wisconsin Army National Guard will create a stronger bond of friendship between them because this is another thing they will have in common that most of her other friends won’t understand.



For her successful referral, Beyer was presented with a Star Note and challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Feb. 23 during a ceremony in Alvarado Hall.



“Before the Soldier Referral Program was official from the Army, I said when folks went on Holiday Block Leave, if you go home and you recruit someone to come into the Army, I’d give you a coin and a star note,” Hale told Beyer. “Then if you receive anything from the Soldier Referral Program, we are going to make sure that is coming your way as well.”



Hale told Beyer she was the first Soldier to receive one of his challenge coins for helping to recruit someone. Hale’s challenge coins have a picture of the Buffalo Soldier and Huachuca Mountains on the back because Fort Huachuca is the only installation in the Army that housed, trained and employed all four recognized African American units of the Buffalo Soldiers.



“Congratulations and thank you very much for recruiting your friend to join the Army,” Hale said.



The U.S. Army, under a pilot program, is offering promotion incentives to Soldiers who refer individuals to their local recruiting station. This program encourages Soldiers to help support recruiting initiatives and to share their stories about why they decided to serve in the military.



To submit referral information, referred applicants must willingly provide and submit their own contact information and referring Soldiers must willingly provide and submit their Soldier DoD ID number, first and last names. To submit a referral, visit https://www.goarmy.com/refer or text RFRL to GOARMY (462769) and allow the referred applicant to enter their information.