From Flight Decks to Recruiting Excellence: The Story of a Naval Aircrewman's Rise to the Top.

With his experience as a Naval Aircrewman and his ability to lead, AWS1 Justin Williams has utilized his teamwork skills to become an accomplished recruiter, taking his journey from the flight decks to spearheading recruitment efforts with precision and success. Williams was bestowed with the prestigious titles of NTAG Houston's Recruiter of the Year and Nuclear Recruiter of the Year.



Williams hails from Magnolia, Texas where he was working as an electrician by day and attending college at night, he was hoping to create a better future for himself but was feeling unfulfilled. The Navy offered Williams a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to chart a course that promised an extraordinary adventure, beyond the boundaries of his everyday life.



“I was finding myself drained from lack of sleep and not progressing in my field of work like I wanted to,” said Williams. “I was looking for a more exciting life where I can travel, so I sought out a Navy recruiter to find other options, and the Navy had all those options.”



As a result of his exceptional performance as NTAG Houston's Recruiter of the Year and Nuclear Recruiter of the Year, Williams has been awarded numerous accolades and recognition, which has instilled in him a strong sense of accomplishment.



“These accomplishments make you feel recognized by the ones who don’t see you every day. The ones who don’t see the hard work you’re putting in,” said Williams.



Williams learned that survival as a Naval Aircrewman depends on teamwork, you rely on those around you to complete missions and return safely.



“Being a Naval Aircrewman taught me teamwork. You depend on the sailor to the right and left of you to handle all missions and ultimately making it home safe. Being part of a team also taught me how to communicate with all types of people in this world,” said Williams. “Everyone has a goal in life, it helped me hone in on those goals to help the Navy meet its goal in providing the best sailors to the fleet.”



William’s success as a recruiter can be attributed to a crucial factor, the invaluable support and guidance of his incredible teammates.



“I was put around a great team when I showed up to recruiting,” said Williams. “My team at NRS Humble showed me what it means to be the best station and how hard work can pay off,” said Williams. “As a team we sacrifice our own personal time to help one another succeed as well as the team. My personal factors to my success are, doing what I assume many of the other recruiters weren’t doing. Working later hours to find that last person to join. Working Saturdays to get that last contract to make goal.”

As a dedicated family man, Williams has mastered the art of balancing his role as a recruiter with his personal life and responsibilities.



“I always put my family first. The Navy will always be here once you retire or get out, the Navy isn’t coming with you. Without your family, who do you have to celebrate all the accomplishments and memories with, “ said Williams. “My family knew I would have to work hard, but once I get home and my boys come running to me. I leave all work and Navy out the door. That moment it’s all about my family. Don’t worry about something you can always take care of tomorrow, enjoy every moment you can rather if it is work or spending time with the family.”



The ability to forge meaningful connections with potential recruits is the most rewarding aspect of being a recruiter, and has played a significant role in William's success.



“The most rewarding part of recruiting for me is, the people I put in the Navy still call me and thank me for being real with them about the Navy and how much this life style could help them become better men and women,” said Williams.



As a highly successful recruiter with a wealth of experience under his belt, Williams offers invaluable advice and guidance to other recruiters looking to achieve the same level of success.



“Don’t look at these people trying to join as numbers. Look at them as it was once you sitting on the other side of the desk, trying to figure out life and making one of the biggest decisions you’ve ever made at that point.” said Williams. “These future sailors can sense your authenticity, ultimately just be yourself, not a robot trying to get that next contract.”



Looking to the future, Williams has his sights set on ambitious plans, including mentoring the next generation of recruiters and transitioning to the AWF (V22) community from AWS, with the ultimate goal of attaining the esteemed rank of Chief Warrant Officer.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



Follow NTAG Houston on Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/NTAGhouston) and Instagram (@NTAG_Houston).



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.

Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter

(@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 15:46 Story ID: 439062 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Flight Decks to Recruiting Excellence: The Story of a Naval Aircrewman's Rise to the Top., by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.