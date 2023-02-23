Corps begins spring drawdowns in the Minnesota River basin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is preparing for the upcoming spring snowmelt by lowering its Lac Qui Parle reservoir, near Watson, Minnesota.



Corps officials will begin lowering the elevation of Lac Qui Parle reservoir to gain storage capacity for the snowmelt to help reduce flood risk to the region. The current reservoir elevation is 934 feet, and it will be lowered to an elevation of 933 feet by March 15.



As a result of the changes, the Minnesota River and Lac Qui Parle reservoir levels may change with little or no warning. The public is urged to use caution near the water.



Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or https://water.usace.army.mil. All Corps reservoirs are operated in accordance with detailed water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.



