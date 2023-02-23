New Scott AFB Area Engineer takes the reigns

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Scott Air Force Base Area Engineer David Helfrich poses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Scott Air Force Base Area Engineer David Helfrich poses for a photo with his family. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

David Helfrich is a name familiar to personnel at the Scott Air Force Base resident office. He was in that role for five years since he began his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, January 2018. Helfrich takes the helm as Scott AFB Area Engineer from Jay Fowler, who retired December 2022.



“My purpose in life is to help others, being with USACE allows me to fulfill this mission,” said Helfrich.



In his new role, Helfrich’s first order of business is to focus on filling critical vacancies, further develop Esprit de Corps, maintain and enhance the trust and confidence of the stakeholders, and improve the efficiency of the construction modification process.



“My goal is to create an environment where people like coming to work every day and are part of something bigger than themselves,” Helfrich said.



Helfrich is one of few area engineers who are architects rather than engineers. He wanted to become an architect since he graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991. After serving five years, Helfrich separated from active duty and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He progressed to the rank of sergeant first class eventually earning his degree and commission in the Illinois National Guard. On Dec. 3, 2022, Helfrich attended his promotion ceremony where he was recognized as a colonel in the Illinois National Guard.



“My family has a strong military background,” said Helfrich. “It dates back to the civil war.”



When not in his role as area engineer or colonel, Helfrich spends much of his time with his wife and four children traveling to new destinations and enjoying the outdoors. During one of his trips to Colorado, Helfrich and his wife visited Doc Holliday’s gravesite in Glenwood Springs. This was significant because it was his 25th anniversary and the movie that he and his wife attended on their first date was Tombstone, which featured the character Doc Holliday. In addition to traveling, Helfrich loves physical challenges and participates in endurance cycling, where riders often ride 100 miles or more.



Helfrich said he tries to exemplify his family motto which is “never give up.”