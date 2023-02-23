Marine Corps releases Installations and Logistics 2030

The Marine Corps released Installations and Logistics 2030 on February 23, 2023.



Following Force Design, Talent Management, and Training and Education, Installations and Logistics is the fourth document released after the Commandant’s 2019 planning guidance, which set forth the strategic direction for the Marine Corps.



“Any student of military history understands the critical nature of logistics and sustainment capabilities,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “We are focusing on diversifying distribution models, resourcing and improving sustainment capabilities, and ensuring the most resilient installations.”



Installations and Logistics 2030 refocuses the Marine Corps on the contested logistics concept. Modernizing is an imperative: the Marine Corps must adapt from the streamlined efficient supply chains of past conflicts to a resilient sustainment web required for a future fight.



“One broken link in a supply chain can result in an untethered force,” said Lt. Gen. Edward Banta, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. “A web mentality assures sustainment of the force, and can absorb disruption.”



The new Marine Corps operating concept driving much of the future force structure, posture, and capabilities is the Concept for Stand-in Forces. Stand-in Forces are small, low signature, mobile, relatively simple-to-maintain-and-sustain forces designed to operate across the competition continuum within a contested area. They are the leading edge of a maritime defense-in-depth in order to intentionally disrupt the plans of a potential or actual adversary.



“The logistical challenge in front of us is massive. But the risks of not implementing change are clear - the Naval Expeditionary Force becomes unnecessarily vulnerable, particularly while operating in forward and distributed formations,” wrote Berger in the document. “Transforming our current installations and logistics related capabilities, capacity, and resiliency to support the future force more effectively, while reducing risk to our units, Marines, Sailors, families, and allies and partners is paramount. The time for action is now.”



Installations and Logistics 2030 can be downloaded here: https://www.marines.mil/Installations-and-Logistics-2030.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 13:07 Story ID: 439040 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps releases Installations and Logistics 2030, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.