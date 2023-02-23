NETC Personnel Evaluate Booker T. Washington High School NJROTC During Annual Military Inspection

PENSACOLA, Fla — Two members of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) were part of a guest inspection team for Booker T. Washington High School’s (BTWHS) Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Annual Military Inspection. Capt. Steve “Pancho” Audelo, executive assistant to the commander, NETC, and Master Chief Electronics Technician Matthew Reed, senior enlisted advisor at NETC headquarters, arrived onboard BTWHS to join the NJROTC unit leadership, as well as local recruiters, to carry out the annual inspection of the unit. The Annual Military Inspection is a relevant local opportunity for Pensacola area active duty service members to work together and assist NJROTC in their training.



Following a tour of BTWHS’s Navy Junior ROTC spaces, Audelo and Reed inspected over 100 cadets’ uniforms and gave 18 awards for outstanding appearance. Audelo offered brief remarks to the cadets and their families about the importance of NJROTC as a tool to develop exemplary citizenship, as well as offering thanks to the parents for providing the foundation and support for their children to excel. The cadets then participated in armed and unarmed drill, unit drill, and pass in review. During a working lunch, the unit’s cadet leadership delivered a brief to the visiting military inspectors.



When asked about the inspection, Audelo said, “The cadets showed immense pride in their unit and displayed a tremendous sense of camaraderie. They should be proud of the effort they put forth, both to achieve military preparedness, and to make BTWHS a better place.” Similarly, Reed said about the event, “It was such a pleasure to meet and talk with this fine group of tomorrow’s leaders. This event was quite an exhilarating experience for students with a thirst for knowledge and mentorship as they develop their leadership abilities. I am particularly motivated by their commitment to something that brings so much camaraderie to our community.”



The BTWHS NJROTC unit is made up of 110 high school cadets in the greater Cordova area of Pensacola. The NJROTC program was established by Public Law in 1964 and can be found in high schools nationwide. The mission of NJROTC is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.



NETC recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet,” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.



