    4 MXG holds weapons load crew of the year competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Story by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.—Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group participated in the 4th Fighter Wing’s Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2023.

    Load crew competitions are held to bolster morale and encourage friendly competition between the participants.

    “The competition gives each of the four fighter generation squadrons an opportunity to send forward their best load crews to see who is best.” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Jurgensmeyer, 4th MXG loading standardization crew member. “It allows them to be recognized for their hard work and proficiency throughout the year.”

    The competition consists of a 20-question knowledge quiz, a composite toolkit inspection and weapons building and loading procedures.

    “Each team is scored on their accuracy, safety, proficiency and speed,” said Jurgensmeyer. “This helps prepare our crews for deployments.”

    Load crews are generally expected to have jets ready to go within 4 days of arriving at a deployed location.
    “You have a set period of time when you get to a location to assume the air tasking order,” said Jurgensmeyer. “You need a load crew that hits the ground running and these competitions help prepare Airmen for that experience.”

