4 MXG holds weapons load crew of the year competition

Photo By Senior Airman David Lynn | Senior Airman Mitchell Sandborn, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman David Lynn | Senior Airman Mitchell Sandborn, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, left, and Staff Sgt. Jashaunn Jasper, 335th FGS weapons load crew team chief, load a weapon onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during a weapons load crew of the year competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2023. The competition focuses on team’s accuracy, safety and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.—Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group participated in the 4th Fighter Wing’s Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2023.



Load crew competitions are held to bolster morale and encourage friendly competition between the participants.



“The competition gives each of the four fighter generation squadrons an opportunity to send forward their best load crews to see who is best.” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Jurgensmeyer, 4th MXG loading standardization crew member. “It allows them to be recognized for their hard work and proficiency throughout the year.”



The competition consists of a 20-question knowledge quiz, a composite toolkit inspection and weapons building and loading procedures.



“Each team is scored on their accuracy, safety, proficiency and speed,” said Jurgensmeyer. “This helps prepare our crews for deployments.”



Load crews are generally expected to have jets ready to go within 4 days of arriving at a deployed location.

“You have a set period of time when you get to a location to assume the air tasking order,” said Jurgensmeyer. “You need a load crew that hits the ground running and these competitions help prepare Airmen for that experience.”