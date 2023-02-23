Happy Birthday, Navy Supply Corps!

Photo By Seaman Sasha Ambrose | 220923-N-IX644-2003 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Sasha Ambrose | 220923-N-IX644-2003 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Kennedy Wesson, from Windsor, North Carolina, gives a haircut to Quartermaster 3rd Class Chance Joneswood, from Long Beach, California, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sept. 23, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose) see less | View Image Page

Today, the Navy Supply Corps will celebrate its 228th birthday. It is another year of the Supply Corps supporting our Navy and keeping with our motto: Ready-for-Sea! Across the globe, wherever Supply Corps Officer and Sailors are stationed, they will mark this occasion with birthday events and some esprit-de-corps.



For some Sailors, it will be one of many Supply Corps birthdays during a career of service to our country. For others, this is the first time they will be introduced to our rich history. Whether they are friends, family, or brand-new Supply Corps officers, we have a chance to tell our story and ensure that our customs and traditions are shared and remembered.



From the beginning, the Navy had “Pursers” that were responsible for all pay and procurement of all supplies and stocks for ships. The “Purser” title was borrowed from the British Royal Navy and dates back to the 14th century. For centuries, naval logistics played a critical role for any seafaring country. The United States Navy is one of many that depends on a corps of individuals with specialized business expertise.



Two-hundred twenty-eight years ago, President George Washington appointed a Philadelphia businessman named Tench Francis as the first Purveyor of Public Goods, and at that moment, the Navy Supply Corps was established.



For the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush Supply Department, it will be yet another Supply Corps birthday celebrated at sea, standing the watch, ensuring the crew and the Air Wing are equipped for the fight. The Supply Corps Officers and Supply Sailors on George H.W. Bush carry on the proud history of keeping the ship ready to fight and answering when called upon.



The thirteen divisions within Supply Department and nearly 500 Supply Sailors offer services essential to Sailors’ missions and morale. From serving 16,000 meals a day, to the upkeep of laundry, and the sorting and organization of all parts, material and equipment coming aboard or departing the ship, Supply Department touches every mission area. They have been essential to sustaining the warfighters and meeting tasking throughout our deployment.



The Supply Corps has a long and storied history of service to the Navy. Our roles have changed over the years, as well as our name, but we have always been charged with ensuring that our Navy is supplied and sustained in order to accomplish any mission, on land and at sea. We do so by ensuring that our Officers interface not only with our line counterparts, but with other services, the American industrial base, and most importantly with each other.



Thousands of men and women have worn the golden oak leaf that distinguished them as a Supply Corps Officer. This signifies to those around them that the wearer is a professional, and can be relied upon to ensure their units are Ready-for-Sea.



Happy 228th Birthday to our Navy Supply Corps!