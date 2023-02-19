America Arrives in Osaka

OSAKA, Japan – The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Osaka, Japan in preparation for Exercise Iron Fist, Feb. 20.



Iron Fist is an annual exercise designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s, U.S. Marines’, and Japanese forces’ ability to plan, communicate, and conduct combined amphibious operations.



This 17th iteration of the exercise will occur for the first time at various locations in Japan and at sea – allowing for the integration of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



“Our ability to train, integrate, and operate with our friends, partners, and Allies is one of our greates strengths, and we are committed to strengthening the relationship with our Japanese Self-Defense Force counterparts,” said America’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Shockey Snyder. “We are excited to explore the city and immerse ourselves in the rich culture of the city.”



Sailors and Marines aboard America had the opportunity to experience the culture with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation sightseeing tours and community relations events.



While in Osaka, America hosted US Embassy Tokyo, Japan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Ray Greene for an in-port tour and leadership engagement.



Sailors and Marines of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 Story ID: 438991 Location: OSAKA, JP