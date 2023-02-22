USAG Fort Hamilton Housing partner recognized for exceptional service

Fort Hamilton Family Homes (FHFH), the privatized housing partner of USAG Fort Hamilton, was recognized for its exceptional service and commitment to military families, at the Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) annual conference in Orlando, Florida.



The FHFH team was awarded the Property of the Year for the Army portfolio, beating out eighteen other U.S. Army housing communities managed by BBC. The award was based on a variety of criteria, including occupancy percentage, work order and complaint statistics, and survey scores.



Additionally, Sadia Amar, the Community Manager for Fort Hamilton Family Homes, was recognized as the Army portfolio Community Manager of the Year.



Amar has worked for the organization for 12 years and was promoted to her current position in 2019. She was selected as Community Manager of the Year for her outstanding customer service to all residents and for exemplifying BBC’s “We Care” culture.



Col Brian Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander expressed gratitude for the partnership with Balfour Beatty Communities and congratulated the award-winning team.



Ms. Amar was recognized for achieving an impressive 80.30% on the most recent Tenant Satisfaction Survey, receiving high scores for the quality of maintenance services, courtesy and respect, and courtesy of maintenance personnel.



The Community Management Leader of the Year award honors a community manager or director from BBC's military housing portfolio who has demonstrated excellence in leadership of the leasing and community management function, while being an exemplar of the "We Care" culture for both their team and residents.



The Fort Hamilton team's recognition as Property of the Year and Amar's recognition as Community Manager of the Year are testaments to their dedication to serving military families and providing excellent housing services.

