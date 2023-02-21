NEW MILITARY POLICE STATION OPENS AT MCRD SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the new Provost Marshal's Office (PMO) building at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Feb. 21, 2023. The building replaces the former PMO command center which previously housed all of MCRD San Diego's military and civilian police force.

Apart from being a welcomed replacement to its' predecessor, which had been in use since the 1980s, it is also the first new building to be constructed on the depot since 1999. The building provides amenities for the police officers and staff that the former PMO building simply couldn't.

"The building that we came out of simply didn't fit our needs," Deputy Police Chief Ryan Flick said. "It didn't have a holding cell. This building brings us a detention space - everything that we need to operate effectively and carry out our mission."

The building standing today is not the same as the original blueprint. As time went on the buildings' design changed and evolved to house more of what the officers actually needed. Construction, which was overseen by Bristol Design Build Services, took approximately 18 months to complete, though plans for the site had been discussed for much longer.

"When I started here in 2010 I was told that this space was going to be a Coast Guard building," recalled Flick. "In 2013 they said 'You're going to have your new PMO building there.' I was the captain at the time when the deputy chief walked into my office, sat down with some plans, and asked me if I could fix them."

Flick took the deputy chief's request seriously. He ended up working with Bristol and NAVFAC (Naval Facilities) on two previous iterations of the building's layout before arriving at the design that was finally approved and stands today. Though it took time and coordination, Flick is very proud of the final result.

Flick isn't the only person proud of the new PMO building. Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, the commanding general of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, gave a speech which aptly expressed his sentiments not only about the building, but also about the men and women who keep the base secure.

"With them [military police officers], we can all work and live here on the depot with high confidence that we don't have to worry about our own security," Morris said. "This morning is my opportunity to say thank you."

As the ceremony came to an end, Morris made his closing remarks.

"I just want to say...thanks to the whole team for making this happen. This is something that was long overdue...Thank you all for being here and recognizing this great day on the depot. I look forward to this building providing another 100 years of support to the military police mission here."

With that, Morris gathered in front of the new PMO facility with Flick and others who helped complete this project. As they turned to the crowd and cut the ribbon in front of building 217, the crowd cheered; celebrating MCRD San Diego's newest accomplishment. Something that will be a vital part in allowing the base to keep carrying out its' most important mission: making United States Marines.

