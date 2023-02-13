Remains of Soldier killed during the Vietnam War to be buried in Ramona, California

Courtesy Photo | The remains Vietnam War Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green will be interred Feb. 23, at Nuevo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The remains Vietnam War Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green will be interred Feb. 23, at Nuevo Memory Gardens in his hometown of Ramona, California. Green was killed in action when the CH-47B Chinook helicopter, aboard which he was serving as the door gunner, went down over water in bad weather while flying from Tuy Hoa to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, Oct. 26, 1971. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Vietnam War will be interred Feb. 23, at Nuevo Memory Gardens. Graveside services for Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green will be performed by Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation, preceding the interment.



A native of Romona, Green was assigned to the 68th Aviation Company, 52nd Aviation Battalion, 17th Aviation Group. He was serving as the door gunner aboard a CH-47B Chinook helicopter Oct. 26, 1971, when it went down over water in bad weather while flying from Tuy Hoa to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam. He was just 19 years old. Remains of four of the 10 Soldiers on board were recovered during search and rescue operations following the crash, but Green was not accounted for.



An unsuccessful recovery attempt was made in 1974 when divers from the Joint Casualty Resolution Center dove on what was believed to be the crash site. A number of investigation and recovery efforts took place between 1994 and 2021 with a June 2021 recovery mission finding possible human remains and material evidence.



Green was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 23, 2022, after his remains were identified using material and circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are unaccounted-for from the Vietnam War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



“For additional information about Pfc. Green, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3139077/soldier-accounted-for-from-vietnam-war-green-t/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil,

www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the graveside service/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation, 760-789-1678.