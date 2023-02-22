Quality of life takes center stage at Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — Feb. 13 proved to be a banner day for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk as three ribbon cutting ceremonies highlighted quality of life improvements across the installation.

At 10:30 a.m., Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, the JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, was joined by Fort Polk garrison commander Col. Sam Smith and other dignitaries in a ribbon cutting for the newest barracks on the installation. The barracks provides 92 single person rooms for 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers.

The $17 million project began in 2018 and was completed Jan. 31, 2023. In addition to providing extra personal space, it also was designed to alleviate issues inherent with South Louisiana’s climate, including mold. Six additional barracks are slated for completion by November 2023.

“This is an excellent example of restoration, modernization and the Army’s commitment to improving the quality of life for our soldiers,” Gardner said. “This particular barracks project was a $17 million renovation project that raised ceilings, improved lighting and converted existing two-bedroom areas into larger one-bedroom suites.”

The renovations highlight JRTC and Fort Polk’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for Soldiers, Army civilians and Families is directly tied to increased Army readiness.

“Over the last 10 years there was a $500 million dollar effort to restore 34 barracks; 28 are now complete with the final six nearing completion,” Gardner said. “I want to give special thanks to our Fort Polk garrison team for leaning forward and ensuring projects like this -- projects that matter and make a difference in our Soldiers lives -- are among the top priorities on this installation.”

Col. Ryan D. Barnett, commander, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div, said the new barracks would offer more privacy and upgraded furniture.

“It also gives the Soldiers more ownership,” Barnett said. “It’s like having their own apartment.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert J. Absher, 2nd Bn, 2nd Inf Regt, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div, said his Soldiers train hard and need a nice place to call home, and the new barracks provide that.

“They work hard, train hard, and now have a great place to come and relax,” Absher said.

Spc. Bryce Smarr said the new barracks are definitely a morale booster.

“Having a nice place where you can come back and relax is important,” Smarr said. “You don’t have to worry about sharing with anyone else.”

At 3:30 p.m. a ribbon was cut to reopen the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s batting cages. The DFMWR batting cage restoration was an $87,000 quality of life project. Work began in September 2022 and was completed in January 2023. The project included flood proofing the electrical systems, new fencing, repaired netting and new sump pumps.

The amenities include five stations that allow for different styles and speeds for both slow pitch and fast pitch softball and baseball. The facilities can be utilized by community members ages 6 and up. Helmets and bats can be checked out from Warrior Lanes Bowling Center.

Finally, at 4:15 p.m., the long awaited opening of Play Town & Café was celebrated with its official ribbon cutting ceremony.

“It is exciting to have this great indoor fun option for our military Families,” Smith said. “Based on feedback from our Soldiers, Families and community, the Fort Polk team worked with the Army to develop this project as one way to mitigate the summer heat or inclement weather.”

Work on the $2.9 million quality of life project began in May 2021, and was completed in February. The facility was formerly known as the Showboat Theater, a music and dinner theater. Play Town & Café has more than 12,000 square feet of playground and café area for children and Families.

“The team developed a safe atmosphere where our children can play indoors with air-conditioning and meet other Families, which promotes community connectedness,” Smith said.

The playground has slides, climbing nets, interactive games and battery powered ride-on cars. Play Town & Café is open on weekends as well as Wednesday through Friday. Parents can have a coffee or a snack, sit at a table, talk to other parents, reserve the rentable party room for birthdays, celebrations, Family readiness functions or instructional classes.

“We look forward to providing the best kids’ indoor play area,” Smith said. “This is a great quality of life enhancement that is in line with our Army and Brig. Gen. Gardner’s first priority, which is to care for our people, and makes Fort Polk a great place to live, work, deploy from and come home to.”

