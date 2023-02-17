The Nevada Guard Facilitates Purple Resolve Program at National Guard Bureau

ARLINGTON, Va. – Over the past week, the Nevada National Guard has played a key role in facilitating the Purple Resolve Program for members of the National Guard Bureau. Serving as instructors for the prestigious program, the Nevada Guard brought their expertise and knowledge to the table, helping fellow bureau members enhance their leadership and professional development skills. The program, which focuses on communication, decision-making, and conflict resolution, is seen as a vital tool in building the next generation of Guard leaders. National Guard Bureau members participating in the course is a testament to their commitment to serving their country and their fellow Guard members.



The Purple Resolve program reinforces the military profession's highest ideals while teaching attendees skills to enhance their performance through resilience, mindfulness, and ethical decision-making. The program also encourages attendees to promote healthy aspects of the guardsmen's culture. The process supports the development of a culture of continuous learning, critical and ethical thinking, diversity, inclusion, equity, and respect. Additionally, it promotes a passionate devotion to the calling of serving the nation and the enhancement of mental health and total well-being through effective resilience education.



Lt. Col. Matt Herrmann, Operations Officer for the Office of Director of Joint Staff for the National Guard Bureau, participated in the course and emphasized the importance of continuous skill development in the military, regardless of one's rank or experience. He underscored the need to strengthen mental abilities by thinking with both the brain and heart.



“We're always looking to improve ourselves, whether we're brand new to the military, whether we've been in the military 20 years,” Hermann said. “This is an opportunity to really work on skills that are necessary in today's operating environment, whether that's in a country on a battlefield somewhere or whether that's in an office or an armory. It makes sense to keep refining those skills and to make ourselves stronger in this case, not necessarily physically, but mentally. Thinking with the brain and then the heart as well.”



Col. Amy Klima, Chief of Staff to the Joint Staff/J9 Directorate, expressed gratitude for facilitating the Purple Resolve program at NGB. The program received positive feedback from the class participants, who showed a high level of professionalism and candor, leading to the program's success. Klima and the instructors valued the opportunity to learn in a different environment, appreciate the lifestyles of their National Guard Bureau counterparts, and be inspired by the nation's capital and its rich history.



“Purple Resolve is one of the many incredible programs in the NGB Warrior Resilience and Fitness Initiatives program,” Klima said. “We will continue to provide Purple Resolve training to Soldiers, Airmen, and their families in Nevada. Purple Resolve is not just a course, it is a way of being. It is how you conduct yourself in and out of uniform. We truly believe the change in heart-set and mindset is shifting the culture in the Nevada National Guard.”

