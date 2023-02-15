Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS FARRAGUT (DDG 99) Arrives in the 4th Fleet AOR

    USS Farragut

    The guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) operates in heavy seas.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) arrived in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations for a scheduled
    deployment, Feb. 15. Embarked with the ship is U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 406 to conduct counter narcotic operations in the region.

    Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S), located in Key West, Fla., conducts counter illicit trafficking operations, delivering a high return on a modest investment. In 2022, JIATF-S enabled the disruption of a total of 260,431 kilograms of cocaine and 139,821 pounds of marijuana. JIATF-S also enabled 901 arrests through maritime, land, and air seizure operations.

    “We are here to enhance security in the Western Hemisphere,” says Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of the USS Farragut. “We aim to break the vicious circle of threats, through direct and indirect means, while building a more effective, efficient, and resilient team.”

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    USS Farragut (DDG 99)
    Caribbean Sea
    scheduled deployment
    USNAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Counter Narcotics Operations

