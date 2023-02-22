NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic to host Career Fair at Chesapeake Conference Center to Recruit, Hire Qualified Applicants

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host a Career Fair, Feb. 25, at the Chesapeake Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to recruit and hire qualified candidates for open positions at NAVFAC MIDLANT.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and all work experience levels are welcome. The event is open to the public.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Career Fair

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Dr., Chesapeake, Virginia 23320



“We are current seeking highly motivated and qualified candidates to fill immediate positions at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Human Resources Director Jessica Thompson. “We are fortunate to host events such as these because it helps the command reach a wide variety of qualified candidates, and it also allows my team to provide important information about the various benefits available to federal workers.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT is recruiting for open positions in a variety of professional disciplines, to include: HVAC/DDC Mechanics, High Voltage Electricians, Plumbers, Electricians, Crane Operators, Machinists, Riggers, Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanics, Hazardous Waste Disposers, Engineers and Architects, Construction Managers, Financial Management Analysts, and more.



NAVFAC MIDLANT recruitment efforts cover job openings at all Hampton Roads installations – Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Air Station Oceana; Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Applicants may also qualify for open positions available outside Hampton Roads.



“NAVFAC MIDLANT’s mission is to support the Navy and Marine Corps,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Business Director Tom Barstow. “Through Career Fairs, such as this, we can match open job vacancies with the right people for the right jobs.”



Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume to the event, have a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial high school diploma/GED or college transcripts, if applicable. Candidates may receive up to a $5,000 incentive to join NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic based on experience level and position.



Job applicants must also meet the following requirements:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Have at least 6 months of general work experience

• Be a U.S. citizen

• Be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions



Job benefits include:

• Paid federal holidays

• Earn paid annual and sick leave

• Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance

• Long-Term Care Insurance

• Thrift Savings Program



Visit https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/faq/application/documents/resume/what-to-include/ for tips on how to prepare and write a federal resume. Candidates will be able to meet with Human Resources representatives at the event to discuss the application process.



Directions to event (from Interstate 264 West):

• Take I-264W

• From I-264W, take I-64E to Greenbrier Pkwy in Chesapeake

• Take exit 289A-189B from I-64E

• Take Woodlake Dr. to 700 Conference Center Dr.



For questions about the Career Fair, email NAVFACML_Jobs@us.navy.mil. For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 13:08 Story ID: 438946 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic to host Career Fair at Chesapeake Conference Center to Recruit, Hire Qualified Applicants, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.