U.S. Army DEVCOM CBC Renovates Facilities

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Michael Bailey, acting DEVCOM CBC director, and staff participate in a ribbon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Michael Bailey, acting DEVCOM CBC director, and staff participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the finished renovations for one of the quads in the Berger building. (U.S. Army Photo by Ellie White) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) has invested in its infrastructure as part of the Future of Work concept for bringing employees back to the workplace post-COVID 19.



The Center conducted renovations for the Data Reduction Facility that supports one of the main laboratories. Renovations were needed for the building because of its longevity and lack of space. Many laboratory capabilities were updated in the past but there has not been an update to the seating areas. Personnel are no longer waiting in the laboratory building; they have incorporated an area to house employees, so they won’t have to work in an active laboratory setting. The renovations being done give the workers a separated workstation, an updated seating area, and a space to operate meetings.



The Center is also renovating the Berger building. They are upgrading quads C-700 and C-500, the front lobbies, and the executive suite.



Troy Neville was the lead project manager for both renovation efforts. He worked with the finance office and managed the projects to completion.



“This effort shows that our organization is committed not just verbally, but they're actually putting funding on the contract to improve the morale and working conditions of the workforce,” said Neville.



As we transition the workforce back into the office, these renovations allow a new and modern work center. The renovations that took place were needed to bring the Center’s laboratory towards the forefront of a future capability. It allows flexibility and improvement within the workplace while also making the work environment safer. Not only does the Center want to improve its work environments, but they also want to improve the Center’s capabilities for testing to ensure the workforce stays competitive.



Overall, the Center’s renovations were a $5 million investment. These are some of the most major renovations these buildings have seen in a decade. The newly added features will make the building more energy efficient and appealing.



The Data Reduction Facility took a year and a half to complete. The Berger building is currently still in progress, but they have completed the lobby area and one of the quads. The expected completion date for the whole project is around March 2023.



“The needs of the Center are constantly changing, and we will continue to change the way we operate to adjust for future requirements and needs,” said Neville.



----------------

For more information about the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, visit https://cbc.DEVCOM.army.mil



The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center (CBC) is aligned under the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM.)



AFC provides Army modernization solutions (integrated concepts, organizational designs, and technologies) in order to allow the Joint Force, employing Army capabilities, to achieve overmatch in the future operation environment. DEVCOM is a major subordinate command of AFC. DEVCOM leads in the discovery, development, and delivery of technology-based capabilities to enable Soldiers to win our nation’s wars and come home safely. DEVCOM CBC is the Army’s principal research and development center for chemical and biological defense technology, engineering, and field operations. DEVCOM CBC is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.