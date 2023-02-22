U.S., Senegal launch medical exercise in Thies

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez | U.S. Army and Air Force medical professionals with the Vermont National Guard are...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez | U.S. Army and Air Force medical professionals with the Vermont National Guard are working for the next two weeks at the Thies Regional Hospital, and two smaller medical centers in and around Thies, Senegal. The Soldiers and Airmen are part of a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) organized by the State Partnership Program (SPP) and administered by National Guard Bureau. The MEDREX allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improve their capacity to assess and deliver medical care. The Vermont National Guard and Senegal have been partnered through SPP since 2008. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

THIES, Senegal - U.S. Army and Air Force medical professionals from the Vermont National Guard began a medical readiness exercise with their Senegalese partners on Feb. 20, 2023.

The 40-person U.S. team will work alongside Senegalese hospital professionals to treat patients in a variety of medical specialties at the Thies Regional Hospital—located 70 kilometers east of Dakar—and at two smaller hospitals in and around Thies over the two-week exercise.

“We’re here to collaborate and build a rapport with our Senegalese partners,” said Lt. Col. James Burrows, the officer in charge of the exercise. “We’ve enjoyed a state partnership with Senegal since 2008 and these exercises build on the trust and mutual respect we have for each other.”

MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver care. MEDREX Senegal 2023 is organized and executed by the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and administered by the National Guard Bureau.

After receiving an orientation of the three hospitals, the Vermont team separated into their medical specialties and immediately began providing patient care alongside their Senegalese counterparts. Working in the OB/GYN ward at Thies Regional Hospital, Capt. Joan Emerson, a registered nurse and Staff Sgt. Christina Fontaine, doula labor support, assisted with the delivery of twin boys by cesarean section.

“It was an amazing experience and one I will never forget," said an excited Fontaine as she recounted her first experience assisting with the delivery of twins and holding them.

“They certainly do things differently than what we’re accustomed to seeing back home,” said Emerson. “It is interesting to learn their methods and take part in this exchange.”

In addition to Senegal, the Vermont National Guard also has state partnerships with the countries of North Macedonia and Austria. The program’s objectives center on building relationships that enhance global security, understanding and cooperation. It fosters long-term relationships across all levels of society and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between the states and partner nations.

MEDREX Senegal 2023 continues through March 2, 2023.