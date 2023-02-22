NFL player makes commissary appearance

FORT LEE, Va. – A promising National Football League player honored his military connections during a Feb. 16 visit to the Fort Lee Commissary.



Kyle Dugger, a New England Patriots safety and son of a retired Marine, made an appearance at the facility through the Defense Commissary Agency’s partnership P&G, a consumer products company.



More than 100 commissary patrons – including uniformed personnel, spouses and children – stood in line for an opportunity to meet the Georgia native. He conversed with fans, signed photo cards and memorabilia as well as posed for photos. It was his way of reciprocating his good fortune, he said.



“I’m just excited, you know, to do something helpful, to give back,” said the 26-year-old between signing autographs. “During the season, it’s pretty busy and opportunities are limited, so, I think it’s a blessing to be here.”



Scot Shumski, a military spouse, arrived at the tail-end of Dugger’s appearance with his 10-year-old daughter, Acadia, whose school was closed for transition to a new school.



“First of all, he is very humble,” Shumski said. “I especially appreciate the fact he took the time to support the military community. There are many players in the NFL who can, but he is the one who’s here.”



Sean Farrell, Fort Lee Commissary store director, said the Dugger appearance proved to be a hit.



“I honestly thought it wouldn’t be such a big turnout,” he said, ‘but we had a lot of people come out. It was really good, good for the community.”



William F. Moore, DeCA chief executive officer, introduced Dugger to the crowd. During the course of events, the store offered giveaways, conducted drawings and featured sales promotions.



The DeCA-P&G partnership has resulted in many professional athlete appearances during the past few years at installations all over the country. Jonathan Allen, a Washington Commander’s defensive lineman, conducted a two-day football camp here last summer.



Event sponsors have included the Army and Air Force Exchange Service; Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and Pro Camps.



For more information about the Fort Lee Commissary, its sales promotions, services and nutritional programs, visit https://prod.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-lee.

