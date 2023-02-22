Beware of scams when buying and selling on the internet

Photo By Katie Lange | Military crime experts continue to warn service members to be on the lookout for...... read more read more Photo By Katie Lange | Military crime experts continue to warn service members to be on the lookout for social media scams where cybercriminals impersonate service members by using actual and fictitious information for romance scams and other impersonation crimes such as sales schemes and advance fee schemes. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

Information from Fort Lee Directorate of Plans, Mobilization, Training and Security



Be on the look out for Scammers -- don’t Be a victim. The best advice is: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.



Beware of possible traps in Social Media Shopping and Selling. Millions of transactions happen on internet marketplaces without any issue, however there are dishonest people who will try to take advantage.



Some Best Practices:

If you are selling an item

• Try not to meet the potential buyers at your home. Instead, meet in a well-lit public area.

• Beware if buyer wants to pay for the item before picking it up via Zelle, Cashapp, or Venmo.

• Beware if buyer requests or demands personal information, such as email or phone number, and do not open any links sent to you from potential buyer.

• “Cash is king:” for the safest experience meet the buyer in person and exchange cash for the item you are selling.



If you are buying an item

• Meet the seller in person.

• If you are purchasing an expensive item meet in an area you feel safe. A criminal may rob you, knowing you will show up with money.

• Beware of scams where sellers ask you to send the money to unusual accounts. If it looks or feels like a bad transaction it probably is. The best action is to walk away from the item.



Please take a minute to review this link for more information about Social Media Scammers and how to report their activity. https://www.army.mil/socialmedia/scams/