I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Dekendrick Dubose

Staff Sgt. Dekendrick Dubose is an occupational health technician with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Dubose has always wanted to work in the medical field and said he viewed the Air Force as a way to continue his education in medicine in a unique capacity.



“My grandmother was in the medical field,” said Dubose “It’s the only thing I’ve ever really been interested in and when I joined the military and got to be in hospitals and in the medical environment, I realized this was really for me.”



Dubose has been with the 908th since February of 2019 and is currently in school at Georgia State University where he is finishing a degree in preventative health professions. He also works full time as an intermediate care technician with Veterans Affairs.



“It’s important to me to work with veterans as someone who’s currently serving,” said Dubose. “It means a lot to me when these people who have already served tell me how much they appreciate the care they’re getting and thank me for helping them. Being in the military myself has given me a newfound respect for them and what they’ve been through.”



Dubose said he is proud of his personal growth during his time in the military, stating through basic training he was inspired by his training instructor who pushed him to come out of his shell and become a leader.



“He told me how much the military changed him,” said Dubose. “I wanted the same things, I wanted to emulate his leadership.”



When Dubose isn’t helping our veterans, he finds time to take care of his own physical health. On a strict workout regiment, Dubose said he is in the gym six to seven days a week and still finds time to dedicate to others as a personal trainer.



With the 908 ASTS and with the VA, Dubose is committed to the value of service before self as he goes above and beyond to help those who have served and those who continue to serve.

