U.S. and U.A.E. Soldiers train together during JRTC 23-04

Staff Sgt. Humberto Cadena, U.S. Army 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor, reviews live-fire tactics with a United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion Soldier during leader's reconnaissance at Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 20, 2023. UAE Soldiers from the 11th Mountain Battalion are participating in the training rotation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd SFAB. UAE Soldiers will train alongside U.S. Army brigade throughout this JRTC rotation to increase tactical interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, train alongside United Arab Emirates Soldiers from the 11th Mountain Battalion in Fort Polk, Louisiana, during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-04 from February 18 to March 6.



JRTC 23-04 is the first time that a military partner from the U.S. Central Command area of operations is participating at the Company level at a Combat Training Center in the U.S. This rotation partners a UAE Company and U.S. Brigade Combat Team to train side by side during live fire exercises and maneuver “in the box.” Combined training at JRTC demonstrates the long-standing relationship between the U.S. and UAE.



“This historic first JRTC rotation demonstrates the proficiency of the UAE Land Forces and strength of our partnership,” said Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General. “USARCENT, 3rd SFAB, and TF Spartan have been focused on building our proficiency with the UAE Land Forces’ 11th Mountain Battalion. This Company is ready to fight at JRTC.”



150 Emirati soldiers are training with the “Polar Bears” of the U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, out of Fort Drum, N.Y. This training rotation increases the tactical interoperability of both forces by challenging their ability to operate together during live fire and force-on-force exercises.



U.S. Army Central is committed to continuing bilateral and multilateral training opportunities that strengthen relationships with military partners and enhance security and stability across the region.