Fort McCoy professionals earn top awards in 2022 Army IMCOM Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition

Several members of the Fort McCoy Garrison team earned top awards during the 2022 Army Installation Management Command Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition held in January.



Audiovisual Production Specialist Greg Mason with the2022 Army Installation Management Command Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition earned the 2022 Installation Management Command Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year Layout and Design in Category F of the competition.



For this category, Mason had to submit four video products, which included one b-roll video, one video story, and two products of the candidate’s choice, which could be a video story, multimedia product, video spot, or one video from a video series.



Mason also earned two other awards in special categories. He earned first place in Broadcast Category C, Social Media/Multimedia Video, for his production of the Fort McCoy “Behind the Triad” video with Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at the Fort McCoy Wastewater Treatment Facility.



Mason also earned a second-place award in Broadcast Category B, Feature Video, which was also a special “Behind the Triad” video production by Mason with Messenger at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area talking with local veterans.



In the community relations portion of the competition, Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office was recognized in Category L, earning the 2023 Installation Management Command Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction.



The Kathy Canham-Ross Award recognizes the products that best exemplify excellence in community engagement contributions. The award is named for Kathy Canham-Ross, a distinguished director of OCPA-Los Angeles who set an outstanding example to emulate throughout her 30 years as a public affairs officer.



The award for Holliday is drawn from her leadership in organizing and serving as the action officer for the 2022 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House — the first open house held on post since 2019. The award also recognizes the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office for the work in the same event.



In the writing competition, Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol, editor of The Real McCoy newspaper, earned the 2022 Installation Management Command Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year. This award included the judging of five stories — one information story, one feature story, and three stories of the candidate’s choice.



The headlines of the stories Sturkol submitted included:



— Medal of Honor Man: Stumpf remembered as mentor, more, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421771/medal-honor-man-stumpf-remembered-mentor-more



— Special 2022 archaeological survey at Fort McCoy focuses on ‘tent’ time between world wars, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/428130/special-2022-archaeological-survey-fort-mccoy-focuses-tent-time-between-world-wars



— Recalling Camp McCoy: One World War II vet’s memories of service at post in 1940s, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/433099/recalling-camp-mccoy-one-world-war-ii-vets-memories-service-post-1940s



— Wisconsin Guard UH-60 Soldiers hold live-hoist, medical-evacuation training at Fort McCoy, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/423466/wisconsin-guard-uh-60-soldiers-hold-live-hoist-medical-evacuation-training-fort-mccoy



— Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation renew agreement during special ceremony, https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421209/fort-mccoy-ho-chunk-nation-renew-agreement-during-special-ceremony



Sturkol also earned a second-place award in photography competition. He earned second place in Category C, Training Documentation Photograph, of a photo of cold-water immersion training. A photo that also happened to be selected by the Army as one of 60 Photos of the Year for 2022.



In the message from Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, Installation Management Command (IMCOM) commanding general, announcing the award winners Feb. 3, it states that IMCOM public affairs professionals from 19 garrisons worldwide entered 170 pieces of content into 20 categories.



“Their work reflects excellence in sharing and communicating the Army’s story around the globe,” Jones said in the message. “The work of these civilian writers, editors, photographers, videographers, and graphic designers was distinguished from that of their peers by a panel of 11 judges, who were instructed to pick the top two entries in each category.”



Winners at the IMCOM level have advanced to the next level of competition, administered by Army Material Command, the message states. The top winners in all categories will be selected and announced by the U.S. Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs later this year, and those winners will then compete at the Department of Defense level.



“Thank you to all our Army communicators,” Jones said.



During the 2021 IMCOM competition, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned four awards in the competition, including a graphics layout and design first place award, one broadcast award, one photography award, and the Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction. This was the first year the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office combined with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office for awards as one team. Both offices work together on projects almost daily.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)