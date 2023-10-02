Denver High School Student receives Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

DENVER, Colorado - (February 10, 2022) Quinn Mair, 18, of Denver, Colorado, a senior attending George Washington High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. John “Freeride” Coombs, Petty Officer First Class Shelbi Lowe with Quinn’s mother, Suneeta Hazra, and educator Ms. Maryrose Kohan who teaches Competitive Speech and Debate. Mair will attend Duke University in the fall with a computer and electrical engineering major. “I am part of the robotics team, and the close-knit technical is what drew me to the Navy,” said Mair, who has a family friend who is now a Captain in the Navy who once attended NROTC. The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer to be a Naval Pilot upon graduation. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

(U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:49 Story ID: 438877 Location: DENVER, CO, US