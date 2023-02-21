Engineer Feature: Scott Bartholomew

Photo By Michel Sauret | Scott Bartholomew, a civil engineer who specializes in hydraulic and hydrology for the...... read more read more Photo By Michel Sauret | Scott Bartholomew, a civil engineer who specializes in hydraulic and hydrology for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the Shenango River Lake dam in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

Scott Bartholomew is a civil engineer who specializes in hydraulic and hydrology for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



He entered federal service later in his engineering career, working for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the private industry before joining the Pittsburgh District three years ago.



“I love being an engineer because of the diversity of projects, the people I have met along my journey and the life-changing career opportunities I have experienced,” he said.



Bartholomew lives just a few minutes away from one of our dams at Shenango River Lake, located in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He’s currently working on several exciting projects including being a member of the Temporary Power Mission Team, which is made of corps employees who volunteer to deploy anywhere in the country to restore power for communities in the aftermath of a natural disaster.



“What I love most about working for the Pittsburgh District is the people within our organization,” he said.



Bartholomew studied civil engineering with an emphasis on structures at Youngstown State University.



Outside of work, Bartholomew loves running. When training for marathons, Bartholomew would run 70 miles per week, and he has competed in four Boston Marathons and multiple others. He wants to run one last Boston Marathon before putting his competitive running days behind him.



“At the Boston Marathon, you’re competing against the world. It is one of the most prestigious marathons out there,” he said.



Training for marathons requires a dedication to diet, quality sleep and a good work-life balance, which Bartholomew said his current job affords him better than working for the private industry.



His other hobbies include beekeeping, which he has been doing for 10 years, making wine and mead from his honey, restore classic cars, hunting, fishing, smoking meats and collecting bourbon. It sounds like there isn’t a hobby out there that Bartholomew doesn’t like.



“Most importantly, I enjoy spending time with my wife and four daughters!” he said.