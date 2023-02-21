Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Feature: Adam Helffrich

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Story by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Adam Helffrich, professional engineer (P.E.), is a structural engineer who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District for the past three years, with eight years of consulting engineer experience in the nuclear industry and two in steel fabrication before joining the district.

    “My coworkers and supervisors are all fantastic. I love solving problems and seeing something I’ve worked on being constructed,” Helffrich said.

    Currently, Helffrich is designing the deep foundation system for the expansion lock that the district will construct at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the upper Ohio River. Additionally, he is designing the drill shafts embedded into the bedrock to support the new chamber’s monolith walls after demolishing the original chamber.

    “I enjoy the variety of work the Pittsburgh District does. Since I have been here, I have never worked on the same thing twice. There are always new challenges,” he said.

    Compared to working in the private sector, Helffrich said maintaining a healthy work-life balance with the Army Corps is better because the work he does is project-driven instead of profit-driven, which helps realign goals and objectives.

    Helffrich earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in structural design with a focus on nuclear operations and design.

    Helffrich’s engineering coworkers specialize in a broad number of disciplines. Together, they are creating the future of the Pittsburgh District’s mission while serving the nation.

    Outside of his office life, Helffrich is married with three kids. They enjoy playing cards, board games, and video games. They have yet to beat him at Mario Kart.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
