Engineer Feature: Krista Kutzner

Photo By Michel Sauret | Krista Kutzner, a civil engineer who specializes in geotechnical engineering for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the district's geology warehouse in Pittsburgh, Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

Krista Kutzner is a civil engineer who specializes in geotechnical engineering for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. In this portrait, Krista stands on core boxes, which the district uses to store rock core samples from across the region in our geology warehouse.



Kutzner has worked for the corps since 2017 as a student intern. She transferred to full-time in 2019 after graduating from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She earned her Engineer in Training (E.I.T.) certificate and will pursue her professional engineer (P.E.) license next year.



“I love geotechnical engineering because it’s an art just as much as it is a science,” Kutzner said. “You’re working with inconsistent materials that have different properties, so every project is unique and comes with its own challenges. It’s crazy how we can drill so many holes and still not know the entirety of the ground we stand on.”



As much as Kutzner loves studying soil and rocks, she loves the people of the Pittsburgh District most.



“They’re not only my coworkers but my friends,” Kutzner said. “As a young engineer, they empower me to lead with confidence and take on challenges.”



Currently, Kutzner is working to create the future of the Upper Ohio Navigation Mega Project, which is in the process of building new locks at three facilities on the river, and on the Saw Mill Run flood rehabilitation projects.



So what is geotechnical engineering?



The specialty is a sub-discipline of Civil Engineering. Geologists and geotechnical engineers work hand-in-hand. The geologists classify soil and rock types and log the samples to note any abnormalities and weak layers. The geotechnical engineers then characterize the strength of the soil and rock to determine the safest and most effective solution to solve structural problems or needs. That’s just skimming the surface of all a geotechnical engineer does, literally.



“All these factors play an important role in the design and construction of locks, dams, buildings, bridges, roads, retaining walls and more,” Kutzner said.



When Krista isn’t getting her boots and hands dirty in the earth, she loves being in the kitchen cooking and entertaining friends or planning her next solo adventure.